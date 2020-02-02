Images emerge from inside Wuhan hospital where staff treat coronavirus

WARNING: painful content

A grainy video has emerged that shows body bags and hospital staff in completely unsuitable outfits treating patients infected with coronavirus.

The secret images were filmed by the Chinese Fang Bin, who was arrested by the police for taking the video.

In the video, Mr. Bin drives into a van outside the hospital and counts eight body bags stacked on top of each other before entering the wards.

Once inside, Mr. Bin finds more bodies lying in the hallways waiting for people to move them outside.

Adding bilingual titles. 8 bodies in 5 minutes! Others are inside to get out. Someone secretly shot this video of # 3 Hospital in #Wuhan during #coronarovirus # 武汉 肺炎

字幕 版

.網友 秘訪 武漢 第三 醫院 ， 五分 钟功夫 就 見到 八 具 屍體 拉 走去 火化 場 ， 而且 里面 还有。 pic.twitter.com/VBS6U7HIWW

– 曾 錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 1, 2020

Mr. Bin was eventually released by the police and his computers were confiscated, but he was allowed to keep his cell phone.

Mr. Bin posted another video on Twitter where he admitted that he still feared being arrested again and that all Chinese people should stand together.

“I said that my safety depends on everyone. There is no point in being afraid. There is no point in begging them. The more you are afraid, the more they do it that way. The only way out is that everyone world is rising, “he said. .

Bin’s trip was published on Twitter by Chinese journalists Jennifer Zeng who uses her platform to share videos of the epidemic.

One of the other videos on Ms. Zeng’s account showed that the police were arming themselves with firearms.

Ms. Zeng questioned the logic of arming the police because she would not be able to shoot or control the virus.

However, a subsequent video that appeared on its page suggests that the weapons were aimed at citizens of the region.

A woman somewhere in China was arrested in a supermarket for not wearing a mask.

The images have not been verified, but it appears to show that a maskless woman was forcibly removed from the supermarket by two police officers.

The coronavirus has caused panic around the world while the last death toll of the virus amounts to 259 in China.

The World Health Organization expected this number to increase significantly and a recent study suggested that 75,815 people could be infected in Wuhan.

.