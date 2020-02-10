Images from & # 39; body bags & # 39; from inside Wuhan

% MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae11%

Fang Bin, a 47-year-old supplier of traditional clothing from Wuhan, said he visited one of the seven hospitals designated to treat suspected and confirmed patients with the new type of corona virus.

Fang has provided one of his videos to The Associated Press news agency, who has verified it. Shortly after his visit, men in suits of hazardous substances would have come to his house to verify his health.

He said they grabbed him and surrounded him, seized his computer and cell phone and then put him in a car and brought him to the suburbs of the city, where they started interrogating him. He was released shortly thereafter.

Source: Al Jazeera