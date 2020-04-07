“Imagine insecurities, hormonal imbalances …”

Deepika Chikhaliya is back on the television screen with a re-run of the classic Ramayana. The legendary drama saw her in the role of Sita with Arun Gohil, who played the role of Ram. The program has been charting huge TRPs, but what impact does that have on today’s generation? Beauty is opening everything up to it and giving the right kind of lessons to thousands of people.

For the reverse, however successful the show has been since its reopening, there is a part of Twitterati calling it allegedly misogynistic. Many feel that other women, including Seattle, had no standing, but were expected to follow the male characters in the show.

Deepika Chikhalia AK Sita on Ramayana’s Impact on Today’s World: “Imagine Insecurity, Hormonal imbalances …”

In response, the actress explained how her character may not have many dialogues but always does what she needs, despite what she has been told. She also mentioned that women were more progressive and had the right to hold their own.

In addition, her comment on what the eye piece is doing is how the show is different from today’s society and shows that in some way or another it promotes many partners or marriages.

In her conversation with Zoom, Deepika Chikhaliya opened up everything, saying, “Ramayana talks about a wife. Finally when you have these single mothers, women do not marry, imagine the amount of insecurity you will face in the later ages of your life. You are not sure because you are not committed to man and he is not committed to you. Imagine a woman’s insecurity, a hormonal imbalance. When you think about it logically, it’s completely wrong. His body goes through so many changes. I don’t think it’s a promotion. “

Ramayana is broadcast every morning and night at DD National.

