Imagine the fun in a manga museum

The art of Japanese comics goes beyond culture and nationality. It is therefore not surprising that the Kyoto International Manga Museum is popular with both locals and travelers alike.

It was built into a converted primary school and is one of the most impressive manga repositories in the world. The collection comprises more than 300,000 titles, of which around 50,000 are available to visitors at all times. For most visitors, the museum looks more like a library, but you don’t have to be an experienced comic book collector to enjoy a visit. There is something for everyone, with events, workshops, performances and changing exhibitions all year round.

Once inside, parents of small children should go to the children’s library, a shoe storage room on the first floor with around 3,000 picture books to leaf through. Nursing and changing rooms are just around the corner. The lawn is right outside the door. So when the weather is nice there is always a place to run.

Beyond the children’s library are seemingly endless shelves of comics. Can’t you read Japanese? Then use the touch screens on the first floor to search for manga in your preferred language. Generally, you will find Shōnen Manga (boys) on the first floor, Shōjo Manga (girls) on the second floor and Manga for young adults on the third floor. On the second floor there is also the main gallery, in which 13 shelves with manga titles are grouped by year. Chairs and benches shape the room, but the floors in the main gallery are very creaky, so I prefer the seating in the halls. When the weather is nice, the front lawn is the perfect place to spread out and read.

In the middle of the main gallery there are bilingual displays that explain the history and business of the manga. For example, I noticed a certain statistic. Weekly Shonen Jump, the longest running manga in the country, released nearly three million copies at the end of 2009. Stacked on top of each other, they would be almost ten times the height of Mount Everest. The main gallery also shows manga from around the world. Here I saw zombie manga from Thailand and Korean “Spiderman” comics. France, Indonesia, the United States and many other countries are also represented.

Our favorite showrooms are also on the second floor. A room is filled with plaster casts that come from the hands of famous manga and anime artists who have visited the museum. Other rooms are used for traveling exhibitions in connection with the art form. For example, during our last visit, we learned about Mexican comics known as historieta. Bilingual posters gave us the story and thematic elements that you would find in such books. As a relatively young Spaniard, my children enjoyed seeing how the language and stories differ from the Japanese manga.

However, our favorite room at the Kyoto International Manga Museum is neither international nor dedicated to manga. Instead, it’s Kamishibai, the typically Japanese “paper game” format that uses charismatic narrators with stacks of hand-drawn cards. Kamishibai is still widely used in children’s entertainment in Japan, but was mainstream entertainment in the early to mid-20th century. In fact, it is probably the forerunner of today’s manga and anime. In the late 1940s, there were up to 50,000 Kamishibai performers in Japan. However, the popularity collapsed with the advent of television.

There are daily Kamishibai performances in the Kyoto International Manga Museum: twice a day on weekdays and three times a day on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. Seasoned performers can keep an audience moving with just a stack of drawings and their own rhetorical gravita. This is no small thing today, as moving images on screens and billboards keep our attention.

Danmaru, the Kamishibai artist we saw on our last visit, used a mix of Japanese and English and had an international group of viewers dealing with hysteria. Everyone was engaged and focused on him. The performances last about 30 minutes, but it was over before we knew it. This was easily the highlight of our visit.

If you drop by on the weekend, drop by the Manga Studio to see artists at work. For an additional fee, you can even book a 10-minute consultation where a working artist can advise you or your child to draw aspects you need help with. However, please note that the consultations are only in Japanese and must be booked the day after availability.

If manga is a treasure of Japan, the Kyoto International Manga Museum is one of its deepest and most important vaults. A visit with children can be a great break from the city’s famous temples and historic sites. After all, the illustrated world can be as fascinating as our own.

Tickets to the Kyoto International Manga Museum cost 800 yen for adults, 300 yen for schoolchildren, and 100 yen for elementary school students. More information is available at www.kyotomm.jp/en.