Imelda Staunton plays the fifth and final season of “The Crown”

Today there is great news for fans of The crown, announcing that the British actress worships Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth in the fifth and final season.

This is surprising in that The Crown was originally intended for six seasons, but creator Peter Morgan apparently the time on the show called a little earlier. He said:

“At first I imagined The Crown would run six seasons, but now that we’ve started working on the stories for season five, I’ve realized that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. “

#TheCrown will return for a fifth and final season in which Imelda Staunton plays The Queen.

Creator Peter Morgan originally planned six seasons, but says, “Now that we’ve started working on the stories for S5, I’ve realized that this is the perfect time and place to stop.” pic.twitter.com/2RE6wHsMFB

Imelda Staunton, which Dolores Umbridge played in Harry Potter Series and was recently seen in the Downton Abbey Film, is happy about the role and says in a statement:

“I loved seeing The Crown from the start. As an actor, it was a pleasure to see both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s screenplays. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and complete The Crown. “

The fourth season of the show, which is reported to feature Princess Diana, is expected to premiere in 2020, but no date has yet been fixed.

