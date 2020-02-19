[imf-confirms-staff-go-to-to-lebanon-this-week]



FILE Image: A gentleman walks previous concrete obstacles erected by authorities to block a avenue main to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

February 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A team of IMF industry experts will check out Lebanon from Feb. 20-23 to satisfy with authorities on economic issues struggling with the nation, and provide wide technological tips, Worldwide Financial Fund spokesman Gerry Rice mentioned on Tuesday.

IMF team will listen to Lebanese authorities about “how they plan to facial area Lebanon’s economic difficulties, … acquire stock of the latest macroeconomic developments, and present broad specialized assistance on guidelines to deal with the macroeconomic worries experiencing the economic system, he mentioned.

Rice said Lebanon experienced not requested financial help from the IMF. He gave no more aspects about the trip.

Reuters initial claimed the check out on Monday.

The govt of seriously indebted Lebanon is grappling with an financial crisis that has fueled violent protests, and ought to urgently choose on how to offer with quick-approaching debt payments, like a $one.two billion Eurobond due on March 9.

The economic crisis, even worse than any Lebanon endured in its 1975-90 civil war, arrived to a head previous 12 months as slowing capital inflows led to a liquidity crunch and demonstrations erupted from the ruling elite.

Banking companies are imposing controls on obtain to money and blocking transfers overseas, the Lebanese pound has slumped, price ranges are growing, and companies are shedding positions or slashing wages.

Rice last week claimed the IMF was completely ready to assistance Lebanese authorities as they labored on a necessary bundle of economic and structural reforms, but any determination on debt restructuring would be up to Lebanese authorities and their creditors.

Lebanon’s public credit card debt is equivalent to all-around 150% of its gross domestic item.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Leslie Adler)