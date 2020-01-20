IMF says the growth of the global economy is uncertain

divide

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rated its global economic growth forecasts as sluggish and, according to a CNBC report, shows no signs of a turnaround in sight.

In October, the Washington-based IMF predicted that the global economic growth rate would be 3 percent last year and 3.4 percent this year.

That is no longer the case. These numbers are now revised to 2.9 percent in 2019 and 3.3 percent in 2020. Most of the decline is due to slower growth in India, the IMF said.

The organization has forecast a growth rate of 3.4 percent in 2021.

“The forecast recovery for global growth remains uncertain. It continues to rely on recoveries in stressed economies and on underperforming emerging economies as growth in advanced economies stabilizes at around current levels, ”said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF.

She added that although growth rates have been reduced, some of the biggest threats and uncertainties have been mitigated.

“Some risks have decreased in part when a US-China phase I trade deal was announced and the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit was reduced,” she said.

The trade war between the United States and China has weakened with the agreement of a “phase 1” trade agreement. While some tariffs remain, the market sees this as progress.

The Brexit issue has also cooled as the country’s legislators have agreed to an agreement that provides for the exit planned for January 31. The agreement means that there will not be a sudden separation and there will also be businesses, a clearer understanding of what will happen.

However, there are still problems, said Gopinath.

“Although there are signs of stabilization, the global outlook remains sluggish and there are no clear signs of a turning point. There is simply no room for complacency and the world needs stronger multilateral cooperation and national policies to support a sustainable recovery that benefits everyone, ”she said.

