[imf-urges-colombia-to-tighten-fiscal-adjustment,-improve-reserves]

February 21, 2020

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia demands a more tough fiscal adjustment to meet its economical targets, the Worldwide Monetary Fund stated on Friday, introducing that the country’s central lender really should increase reserves to defend versus external shocks.

Hamid Faruqee, chief of the IMF’s mission to Colombia, highlighted modern enhancements in tax collection and paying out performance.

But in remarks to reporters, soon after the IMF trimmed its growth forecast for Colombia to three.4% this year from a prior forecast of three.five% in January, Faruqee stated the Andean place need to look for to even further cut down community debt as a percentage of gross domestic merchandise.

Credit card debt-reduction steps can incorporate eliminating regimes that favor particular sectors and growing the taxpayer base, Faruqee said, including that steps must be taken to safeguard the vulnerable.

Faruqee stated exterior hazards dealing with Colombia had increased, citing commodity selling price declines, developing international trade tensions and the outbreak of coronavirus amongst other issues.

“We inspire the central lender to look at restarting reserve accumulation when the situations make it possible for it, to assistance manage its reserve coverage as a buffer in opposition to exterior shocks,” Faruqee mentioned.

All through the central bank’s 2019 method to make up foreign reserves it obtained $two.8 billion.

Colombia has a versatile $11.four billion credit history arrangement with the IMF that it can use to counter exterior shocks.

