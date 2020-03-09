Immigrant to Egypt accused of double murder in Virginia

Breitbart News has exclusively found out about an immigrant from Egypt who killed a 19-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend in southern Virginia, Breitbart News.

Last month, 18-year-old Mohamed Aly was arrested for the alleged murder of 19-year-old Ayanna Maertens-Griffin and 21-year-old boyfriend Joel Bianda, WUSA9 reported at the time.

The bodies of Maertens-Griffin and Bianda were found on a median off the road in Tuberville, Virginia, next to a silver Nissan Maxima. From the start of the investigation, Virginia State Police have believed the couple’s deaths were a result of a murder, not a car accident.

A few days after finding their bodies, Virginia police officers detained Aly, who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm guilty.

Breitbart News has learned exclusively that Aly first came to the United States from the children of American citizens in the early 2000’s. A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Aly is a legal resident permanently using a green card. since 2005.

Speaking to local media, the families of the victims have said they are affected by the death of their loved ones.

“It’s totally broken from all our hearts,” said Maertens-Griffin’s aunt, Kassie Rich. “I don’t even know if we will officially explain everything, but we hope and pray that he will.”

Family and friends created a GoFundMe page for the Maertens-Griffin family. More than $ 12,000 has been raised since February. Similarly, Bianda’s family set up a GoFundMe page to express their grief and the fact that the young man was just days away from his 22nd birthday.

“Joel’s dream was to become big with his music and to be able to make enough money to care and move others,” Bianda’s brother wrote on the page. “He loved us wholeheartedly. He died at the age of 21, just 16 days after his birthday. He was a stubborn man, but he was very careful and we would be happy about life. “

Police have not yet released any information or motive for the alleged murder.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.