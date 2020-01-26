Immigrants from the Caribbean can prove their origin for the first time in the US census

Following a campaign launched in 2008, Caribbean immigrants and people of Caribbean descent can now identify themselves on US census forms for the first time.

The development means that people from the Caribbean and those with roots there can now enter their nationality or lineage and at the same time select the race group with which they identify.

Originally, Caribbean men, women and children were invisible in census forms and had to choose from a list of racial and ethnic choices that they did not identify exactly.

On the back of it, a

Caribbean immigrant and entrepreneur Felicia J.

Persaud launched an intensive campaign for Caribbean immigrants in 2008

Self-identification on US census forms.

With the establishment of the Carib ID lobbying movement, Persaud and her team campaigned for the US government to recognize Caribbean immigrants and Americans in the Caribbean as an independent identity group within American society.

This resulted in a bill from Congress, a bill from the US Senate, and over 10 years of advocacy.

Census Day, April 1

In 2020, the group says that their demands have been met.

“Now, for example, under the

Black or African American category for census forms, black Caribbean nationals

Now you can select the race group while writing, for example

Guyana, Jamaicans, Haitians, etc., while those who identify themselves as Asians or others

The ethnic group will be able to do the same, ”the group said in a statement.

Persaud, who is thrilled

The development said: “Data on Caribbean nationals in the US are currently available

scanty especially that this block had no chance so far

to identify in the past, but with which African Americans were thrown together,

Asian-American or other communities. ”

“Hopefully it will take a long time

In this way, we ensure that we count 2020 so that we get the respect we deserve

a huge economic and political bloc in this country and our communities and

Companies that have been fired due to lack of economic data can

start to thrive. Let’s get up and count. “

The results of the census, which is carried out every 10 years, form the basis for government policy and the allocation of funds for the next 10 years.

Especially the results

help determine how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into the states and

Communities every year. They also determine how many seats there are in the congress

Every state gets.

According to census officials, the redesign of the current forms was based on an NCT race / ethnicity study from 2015, which aimed to improve question design and data quality for race / ethnicity while addressing the concerns of the community in recent years including the request for more detailed information. disaggregated data for different American experiences. “

As of mid-2017, the United Nations Population Department estimates that the U.S. is by far the main destination for Caribbean emigrants outside the region, followed by Canada (405,000), Spain (294,000), and the United Kingdom (232,000).

In 2017, approximately 4.4 million Caribbean immigrants lived in the U.S., which is 10 percent of the country’s 44.5 million immigrants.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, the first wave of voluntary migration from the Caribbean to the United States began in the first half of the 20th century and consisted mainly of workers, including guest workers from the British West Indian program, who worked in the United States US agriculture in the mid-1940s and political exiles from Cuba. “

Most of the Caribbean immigrants currently come from five countries: Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago.