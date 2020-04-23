Immigrants, hit by economic strikes, are adapting to new jobs

NEW YORK >> Ulises García came from being a working man in a London. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now she delivers the goods. Maribel Torres exchanges house cleaning for mass sewing.

Coronavirus pandemics have devastated the predominant sector of the immigrant economy: restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-house childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen business closure as nonessential. The Migration Policy Institution found that 20% of American workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17% of the civilian workforce.

And some of these immigrants, people without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the $ 2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial aid during the pandemic.

The economic meltdown has forced many immigrants to branch out into new jobs or adapt skills to meet the new demands the virus has produced. Those immigrants who are able to find new jobs say the possibility of keeping the virus makes them nervous.

“I wonder sometimes if I should leave because I don’t feel comfortable working, when the virus is everywhere,” said García, a former man who now works at the londromat in Brooklyn selling detergent, bleach or softener fabric.

“The problem is that no one knows for how long this will last,” he added.

For Venezuelan immigrant Yelizta Esteva had no choice but to work after losing the $ 2,100 salary she earned at a Miami hair salon.

Her husband also lost his job at a home renovation company. In addition to rent and bills, money is sent to at least seven family members in Venezuela.

“I was scared. The 51-year-old immigrant, who left Venezuela in 2015 to seek asylum, was left with nothing.

Now Esteva and her husband work for Instacart grocery delivery services and make an average of $ 150 per day, working more than 12 hours per day.

“I’m very, very scared,” said Esteva, who applies anti-bacterial lotions constantly while shopping in supermarkets. “I have faith, who protects us.”

Most people with green cards can benefit from unemployment insurance and from the economic stimulus package. Some immigrants on a temporary work permit, such as those applying for political asylum, may also get unemployment insurance and new relief checks.

Immigrants in the country illegally cannot access aid through stimulus or unemployment even if they pay taxes. California Governor Gavin Newsom, however, announced that his state will provide cash to immigrants living in the country illegally harmed by the coronavirus, offering $ 500 in compensation to 150,000 adults.

Some cities in the country are pushing the same kind of effort: Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, has both laid bridges that are open regardless of immigration conditions. Austin, Texas, has a fund that will be used in part to help those left out of federal relief.

Diana Mejía, health and safety coordinator for an interfaith organization that helps immigrants, Van Spirit, says day workers have been shown near the train station in Morristown, New Jersey, for years to wait to be picked up by construction and field companies .

Now Mejía says she sees new faces.

“Many used to work in restaurants. Also, for closed construction companies,” he said.

In New York, Maribel Torres, a 47-year-old Mexican immigrant used to clean their apartments, but tenants stopped calling her when the pandemic began. Her husband, a cook, lost her job when the restaurant she worked at closed.

Now, with the support of MakerSpace, a collaborative workplace full of tools and materials that people can learn to use, and La Colmena, a non-profit working day, she is sewing masks at home.

Torres, along with three other immigrant women who do this work with her, will provide some masks and sell others. So far, they have sold over 300 online. A young worker who lost his job also made deliveries.

“I feel like we’re helping, and we plan to make some money too,” Torres said.

Leymar Navas, a former lawyer in Venezuela, worked as a cashier at restaurants in Miami before the virus outbreak. But the sushi shop closed its doors in March, almost at the same time that her husband and her two adult sons also lost their jobs.

After a desperate search, he found a part-time job for an absorbent company that cleans ATM banks.

“Nobody expects this,” asked the 47-year-old asylum seeker. “But any job is decent as long as you bring food to the table.”

According to a Pew Center research study conducted in March, around half (49%) of Hispanic surveys say that they or someone in their household took a pay cut or lost a job – or both – because of the COVID epidemic -19, compared with 29% of white people and 36% of black people.

A recent analysis of Pew based on census statistics found that about 8 million Hispanic workers worked in service-position sectors that are at greater risk of losing their jobs.

Many of the immigrants with new jobs now say they feel grateful to have a job amid the pandemic, even if it means putting their own health at risk.