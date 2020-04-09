Immigrants self-procuring from the United States to prevent coronavirus infection

Foreign nationals remanded in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are self-procured from the United States to prevent possible infections with the Chinese coronavirus.

While federal judges are helping free the criminal and legal immigration criminals convicted of ICE detention on the grounds that they claim they could hire the coronavirus, some ICE detainees are self-relocating back to their native countries.

Recent cases reported by USA Today found that two ICE detainees were preparing to leave the U.S. to avoid a possible coronavirus infection:

Ricky Williamson, 31, a detainee of Mesa Verde, said he told an immigration court judge last week that he was dropping his case to stay in the U.S. because he would rather be deported to his UK, he expected the virus to begin circulating in the detention center. While the U.K. is going through its own coronavirus outbreak, said he would prefer the freedom to wear gloves and a mask than to stay inside an ICE facility. (Emphasis added)

…

Martin Alvarez Garcia, 28, made a similar decision last week. He said he has had a cough and sore throat for more than two weeks, he said, but doctors at the facility have denied his request for a COVID-19 test because he has no fever. So last week he waived his right to appeal his deportation order. (Emphasis added)

“Honestly, I’d rather sign and return to my country and risk getting infected,” he said. “I don’t feel safe anywhere in Mexico, but I have no choice.” (Emphasis added)

In the case of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants who were released in California by a federal judge, a handful of them have repeatedly asked the immigration court to drop deportation orders and have been refused. repeatedly.

This week, a federal judge in Massachusettes announced that he would likely be ordered to release several ICE detainees daily. ICE detainees must be violators of civil immigration or have only one “nonviolent criminal record” in order to be released.

The Hispanic Congressional Congress has called for all 40,000 ICE detainees, including those with violent felony convictions, to be released from federal custody to prevent a possible coronavirus infection.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.