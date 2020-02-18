[immigration-d-g-clarifies-raid-on-batu-caves-temple-carried-out-in-compound,-not-worship-location]

Immigration Division Director-Standard Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks throughout a media meeting in Putrajaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May perhaps

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Immigration Division now denied a information report that an enforcement raid was carried out at the worship area of the Sri Subramaniar Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor, final Friday.

Immigration Director-Typical Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the procedure, in its place, was only performed in the trading spot at the temple compound.

“The department has often carried out enforcement action with integrity and fairness as effectively as in compliance with enforcement working treatments,” he said in a statement here.

On the operation alone, Khairul Dzaimee claimed the division acquired a complaint from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on business stalls allegedly run by foreigners in the space.

In addition, the office also performed surveillance and located foreigners trading in the place, he additional.

The raid went viral after a group of folks chased out about 50 associates of the Selangor Immigration enforcement team from an region in the temple compound allegedly filled with illegal traders from India and Pakistan. — Bernama