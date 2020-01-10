Immigration: Parents file child abuse lawsuits during family separation

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Two men sued the Trump administration on Friday, accusing the US government of “cruel and unconstitutional” measures that resulted in their children being separated from their families and abused in nursing homes.

The men – identified only by their initials in the lawsuit – said that their children are still suffering from the trauma of being separated by force from the U.S. government and being placed in foster care.

In the spring of 2018, the U.S. government announced a new zero tolerance policy to persecute all migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border. As the parents were detained for criminal prosecution, the administration separated thousands of immigrant children and took them to dormitories or foster homes.

The move sparked an outcry from activists campaigning for immigration, and the Trump administration gave way, stopping the separation policy.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents the two plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the government “intentionally terrorized these families.”

“It has long been known that violent parent-child separations severely damage mental, physical, and emotional health in the short and long term,” said the SPLC.

“However, in the name of deterring future migration, the government ripped children immigrated from their parents, sent them thousands of miles from their parents, refused to inform parents and children of each other’s whereabouts or well-being, and refused to provide adequate means so that they can speak to each other. ”

One of the plaintiffs, A.P.F., said his 7-year-old son was sexually abused in the New York foster family. He reported the abuse and officials transferred him to another nursing home.

The other man, J.V.S., said another foster child had inappropriately touched his 5-year-old daughter during the care. Officials also moved her.

A.P.F. His son said “shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder … and suffers from traumatic flashbacks, nightmares and extreme separation anxiety,” says the lawsuit.

The girl “also shows PTSD symptoms and has nightmares, is quickly angry and suffers from low self-esteem.”

The lawsuit provides compensation of $ 3 million for each family.