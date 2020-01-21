Immigration works best if college is affordable

The high costs of a university education and the towering student debt threaten the future of our country.

The danger was made clear again this Sunday in a USA Today report in the Sun Times. It revealed that although Hispanics in the United States – many of them immigrants – are going to college more than ever, they are struggling to stay in school and actually get a degree. The costs are just too high.

At a time when millions of Americans are worried about the possible negative impact of immigration, our country is foolish to let that go on. Affordable education, including higher education, offers the most direct way up for all Americans, and especially for immigrants.

We are nevertheless there.

Year after year, legislators across the country, including in Illinois, have cut support for higher education, saying that those who benefit from the university should pay an ever-increasing share of the costs. Young people drag along with student loans the size of mortgages.

The USA Today report describes in detail how Latino students struggle to complete their education while juggling jobs, transportation and lessons. Although Latinos are one of only two demographic groups that have attended university in large numbers since 2017, many find it difficult to get the money to graduate.

Only about 22% of Latinos older than 25 have achieved a degree of associate or higher, compared to 40% of the total population.

Students – and future students – pay the price, but so do the rest of us. The ripple effect of the student loan crisis threatens to sharpen the entire national economy.

The total amount of student loan debts has risen to $ 1.6 trillion, according to a report from Moody’s Investors Service last week, and those huge debts are forbidding young people to move on to the next stage of life. They are forced to wait longer to form households. They have to postpone buying houses, cars and furniture.

“The student loan crisis will swallow us up if we don’t do something radical,” said American Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Ons Monday.

The main candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency have proposed all kinds of solutions, from mild to ambitious. They have called for student loans to be forgiven, to expand Pell Grants, to provide free tuition, to spend more on staff training and to increase spending on historically black colleges and universities and institutions serving minorities.

An excellent reform, proposed by Krishnamoorthi, is the College Transparency Act, which would destroy a ban on the federal government to collect and publish national outcomes of student outcomes by academic major and college. Such data, presented online in a clear and accessible way, would enable college-bound Americans to do a bit of comparative shopping.

Someone in the Chicago area who, for example, wants to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting would be able to compare the costs and results – degrees and good jobs – of accounting programs at colleges and universities in the region. The data includes the average working time and the average debt, subdivided into categories such as veterans, the disabled, gender and ethnicity.

“You might think,” I have to go to this private institution down the street, “while the College of DuPage or University of Illinois offer the same degree with the same results at a much lower price,” Krishnamoorthi said. “And so your family will finally have the means to make a decision about the investment.

“And what that will do is force the private institution to reconsider, OK, we should better increase our results or lower our prices.”

Congress must also insist that federal aid go directly to academics and not to administrative costs that are on the rise, sports facilities or chic cafeterias and dormitories.

Reforms to save costs must go hand in hand with higher government investment in higher education, thereby reducing the ever-higher tuition costs that have forced students to borrow money back. Two-thirds of the graduates of public and private non-profit colleges in 2018 had taken out student loan debts, with an average of $ 29,200, according to a September 19 report by the Institute for College Access & Success.

College was once much cheaper, because aging baby boomers know well. The boomers owe it to the next generation – and to the future of our country – to make the university affordable again.

