[immobile-on-goal-as-irrepressible-lazio-acquire-once-again]

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile reacts just after missing a aim opportunity through the Serie A match with Sampdoria at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 18, 2020. — AFP pic

GENOA, Feb 23 — Serie A foremost scorer Ciro Motionless grabbed his 27th league intention of the year as irrepressible Lazio received three-2 at Genoa on Sunday to continue to be on the tail of leaders Juventus.

Lazio needed considerably less than two minutes to go in advance when Adam Marusic driven through the Genoa defence to score. Motionless added the second from Felipe Caicedo’s flick in the 51st minute just before Francesco Cassata pulled one particular back.

Danilo Cataldi floated a free kick around the wall to restore Lazio’s two-objective direct and Domenico Criscito grabbed a different consolation for relegation-threatened Genoa with a stoppage-time penalty.

Lazio, on 59 factors, are a person driving Juventus, who are chasing a ninth successive title. 3rd-put Inter Milan’s match at residence to Sampdoria was just one of 4 online games postponed on Sunday mainly because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto. — Reuters