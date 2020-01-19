Immobile shoots a hat-trick when Lazio defeats Sampdoria and troubles Napoli | Sports

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile responds after missing a chance to score in Serie A against Sampdoria at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on January 18, 2020. – AFP pic

MILAN, January 19 – Ciro Immobile scored a hat trick yesterday when Lazio defeated ten-man Sampdoria 5-1 to consolidate third place in Serie A and keep pressure on leaders Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, Napoli lost 2-0 to Fiorentina at home and have been in second place last season at San Paolo Stadium since 19 October without a league win before Barcelona were played in the Champions League in a month ,

Simone Inzaghis Lazio extended her record-winning streak to 11 league games when they won their first Serie A title in 2000. Immobile was the division’s top scorer with 23 goals.

“If we end up with seven, eight, ten games and we’re still there, why not try to still believe? For the time being, however, the goal remains the Champions League, ”said Immobile.

“The most important thing is to continue like this without getting carried away.”

Immobile is on track to overtake Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A record of 36 goals for Napoli in the 2015-2016 season.

“Only Higuain did it, so it’s difficult,” added Immobile, whose best record so far has been 29 goals in the 2017-2018 season.

“But with these team-mates, this audience, this enthusiasm, we can continue to do well and I hope that I can continue to score goals.”

Sampdoria had defeated Brescia 5-1 last time but was overrun by the Romans, three points behind Juventus and one point ahead of Inter Milan.

Atalanta and Roma are ten points behind.

The eight-time reigning champion Juventus welcomes Parma with Inter in Lecce today.

“Play with the heart”

Immobile played a role in the opening of Felipe Caicedo in just seven minutes at Stadio Olimpico.

In the first half of three minutes, he added two more, the first after a handball by Nicola Murru that gave Lazio three goals after 20 minutes.

Angolan defender Bastos scored nine minutes after the break and Immobile converted a second penalty in 65 minutes.

Sampdoria played the last fifteen minutes after Julian Chabot was dismissed after Bobby Adekanye’s fall.

Karol Linetty scored a goal for the Genoa team in the 69th minute, but Claudio Ranieri’s team was five points clear of 16th place.

Ranieri has complained of “the worst game” since he took over in October.

“Lazio was great,” said the former Roma boss. “You have fun and play with heart.”

Napoli in free fall

Napoli lost to Fiorentina for the third time in a row and for the fourth time in a row.

Gennaro replaced Gattuso Carlo Ancelotti last month, but the former AC Milan boss has since lost four of five games.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic each scored one goal, making Tuscany two wins for the first time in almost three months.

Chiesa scored the first goal in the 26th minute and Vlahovic had a quarter of an hour to go.

The Confederates are 13th, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League. Fiorentina moved up to 12th place.

In Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo eased his relegation fears with a 2-1 victory over Torino, the hope of the Europa League.

The hosts fell behind after Manuel Locatelli turned into his own goal after 20 minutes.

But Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga achieved an impressive long-range goal after an hour and prevailed against Domenico Berardi in 73 minutes.

Turin, in eighth place, can be overtaken by Hellas Verona and AC Milan, who are playing today.

Sassuolo is eight points above the drop zone. – AFP

