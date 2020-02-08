Imonolith Feat. Threat Signal, Devin Townsend Project Members: ‘Dig’ Lyric Video released

IMONOLITH will release his debut album, “State of being”on March 27th Imonolith music, The official lyric video for the latest single on the CD, “Dig”can be seen below.

With drummer Ryan “RVP” Van Poederooyen (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT) Guitarist Brian “Beav” Wadell (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT) Jon Howard (THREAT SIGNAL), Guitarist Kai Huppunen (METHODS BY MAYHEM. noise therapy) and Scott Whalen (ECONOLINE CRUSH) IMONOLITH is a collective of hard-hitting players who are at the top of their game “Instinct” serves as a great foretaste of what to expect on their debut album.

“State of being” With 10 hook-loaded, reef-heavy tracks, including “Hollow”, the debut single that caused big waves IMONOLITH straight out of the gate and storm 216,000 Spotify Streams in 2019. There are also two very special guest performances Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) and Johannes Eckerström (Avatar).

After spending a lot of writing, arranging, recording and fine-tuning in 2019 “State of being”. IMONOLITH worked incredibly hard to achieve their goal – to make a gripping heavy metal album.

Van Poederooyen commented: “We spent a lot of time making this album. We wanted it to be done the way we wanted it to be. We didn’t cut corners, from songwriting to album production and artwork. It’s a debut album we are very proud and excited to hear this from the world. “

IMONOLITH will tour worldwide in the next two years and has announced its first European headline dates starting March 27th in Sheffield, UK. Wadell commented: “Having a brand new band overseas and being able to headline is absolutely stunning! And we plan that every show counts, this is a dream situation for us.”

“State of being” Song List:

01. State of being (Intro)



02. Become the enemy (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)



03. instinct



04th dig



05th The grief



06th To forget



07th To breathe



08th The rule (feat. Jens Kidman)



09th We never forget



10th Hollow



11th insistence



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqn7hTEOgJ4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlmOcXMilHs (/ embed)

