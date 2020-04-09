Impact of the “overwhelming” coronavirus in the Republic but for public health checks

Another 28 people died one day from coronavirus modeling data, showing that the daily progress of the disease increased from 33% at the start of the epidemic to 9% this week.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the epidemiological modeling group of the National Health Emergency Team, said the virus would “submerge” the country only for public health restrictions.

“What would have happened under these circumstances is that in 20 days, we would have had a peak of 100,000 cases per day,” he said.

If the measures had been limited to the initial restrictions to close schools, universities and restrict public gatherings, the country would have experienced an “overwhelming infection peak with 60,000 cases,” said Professor Nolan.

“It is not a simple matter of flattening the curve, it is not simply a matter of pushing the peak back into the future, it is a matter of completely eliminating this disease,” he added.

The rate of transmission of the virus has dropped dramatically, he said. By the time a case infected another 4½ people at the start of the epidemic, that reproductive multiple had dropped to about one more person, he added.

However, the virus would continue to spread slowly through the population if this reproductive rate was “even a fraction above one,” said Professor Nolan.

Physical distance and limitation of nonessential movement would likely be necessary “for an extended period of time to keep the disease suppressed.” And any decision to relax or lift the measures would be “risky,” he said.

In addition to the additional deaths that occurred on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by 500. This is the largest jump in a single day to date.

Fifteen of the deceased patients were women and 13 were men. The average age was 84, according to the public health emergency team. Nineteen of the patients had an underlying health problem.

This brings the number of deaths from the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, to 263 in the Republic.

The number of known cases rose to 6,574 on Thursday. The chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, attributed the increase in confirmed cases to the increase in tests.

Dr. Holohan also said he was “sensitive” to the uncertainty faced by students of Leaving Ceificate regarding state exams and. The officials “will try to provide as much certainty as possible,” he added.

Travel within the country from the UK and abroad was “very very limited” to returning Irish citizens and essential workers, such as truck drivers working in major supply chains, said Dr Holohan.

HSE Chief Medical Director Dr Colm Henry said the health service’s position on the use of face masks had not changed, and only those counseled to wear masks should use protective equipment. protection.

Widespread use of masks has been shown to “increase your risk,” said Dr. Henry. This is because people who don’t know how to use the equipment properly may end up touching their faces more, he said.

Rest homes

The number of coronavirus clusters in nursing homes across the country has reached 100, according to the latest detailed figures on coronavirus cases released by state officials.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center (HSPC) released more detailed information showing that on Monday April 6, there had been epidemics – defined as two or more cases – in 100 nursing homes, including 52 in the east of the country, 20 in the northeast and 13 in the west.

There were four clusters of nursing homes in the Midlands, four more in the Midwest, three in the northwest, three in the south and one in the southeast.

There were 37 other clusters of residential establishments, including 22 in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil on the tests

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil chief Micheál Martin said more than 50,000 people are waiting to be tested.

“The areas of most concern that were voiced were the lingering problems with PPE (personal protective equipment), the situation with nursing homes and the overall situation with testing.”

He said that in terms of testing, “about 53,000 tests have been done to date. There were 51,000 people waiting for appointments to collect the swabs and it seems to me that there is still some work to be done on the testing front. What was identified to us was a laboratory capacity problem. So suffice it to say that the country is not where it would like to be in terms of test volume and test times. “

As the Easter holiday draws near, cross-border travel will be monitored by gardaí and PSNI officers to make sure people follow the restrictions against coronaviruses.

Infectious disease expert Dr Paddy Mallon said the Irish government had acted at the right time, unlike the UK where an event like Cheltenham was authorized. Therefore, there are now “tens of thousands” of cases.

It was “one of the major events” that led to a wider spread of the virus in the UK, said Dr. Mallon at Newstalk Breakfast.

The weekend could be “the Ireland of Cheltenham” if the inhabitants of the east of the country (where there are more cases) “decide to take off”, he warned.

Deaths in Northern Ireland

Dr Mallon’s warning comes as the number of people who died from the virus in Northern Ireland increased from four to 82, according to the latest figures from the Northern Public Health Agency, released Thursday afternoon.

The agency also said there were 138 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number in the North to 1,477. A total of 10,203 people were tested for the virus.

In the Republic, the gardaí have been given new powers to enforce rules designed to keep as many people at home as possible. Local authorities in the country have also announced the closure of beach parking lots this weekend. County councils, including Cork, Wexford, Mayo and Clare, have posted details of the closings on social media.

At the government briefing on Covid-19 in the morning, the deputy secretary general of the Taoiseach department, Liz Canavan, said that “contact points have been established to monitor cross-border travel and. . . gardaí will follow his usual approach to engage, educate, encourage and enforce as a last resort. ”

The HSPC’s analysis of 6,444 cases shows that the median age is 48 years. Just under a quarter of the cases resulted in hospitalization of the patient and some 1,765 cases were related to health professionals.