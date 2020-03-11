Impact of virus on IPL: Maharashtra orders links in empty stadiums – cricket

The spread of the new coronavirus in India looks set to affect the almost bi-monthly Indian Premier League, which begins on March 29. Maharashtra State Cabinet discussing positive cases in the state decided on Wednesday that IPL matches in the state could only be held in empty stadiums.

As the number of positive cases in India has hit 60, there is concern that the large crowds that come to watch IPL games will pose a serious risk of infection. The Maharashtra government directive, however, left the BCCI in a solid state.

“There are many spectators playing in the country right now. That being said, we are monitoring the situation. The IPL Governing Board meets on Saturday (March 14th). Then we will consider all the factors and make a decision, ”IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told Hindustan Times.

With defending champions Mumbai Indians for hosting the first season of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on March 29, this is a major administrative challenge for BCCI under the direction of Sourav Ganguly.

This will directly affect the Mumbai Indians, whose home matches are usually played in front of crowded houses at 33,000-capacity Wankhede Stadium. The government’s decision also covers Navi Mumbai and Pune, which preclude relocation of seats in the state.

According to industry experts, if the BCCI is forced to hold matches in empty stadiums across the country, earning a franchise will bring a huge blow. “Leading franchises organizing their matches in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata would lose anywhere in the range of R30-40 crowns from tickets,” said a former franchise official.

Even franchises playing home matches in Jaipur (Rajasthan Royals), Mohali (KXIP) and Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad) would lose between R16-20 crowns in the door collection, though ticket revenue is not as high as the top five due to lower prices and relatively less demand.

“In addition, you are losing money on the goods and sale of confectionery, though it does not amount to more than R50 crore in R1 crore,” said another former franchise official from a team based in the north.

Other countries where IPL matches will be held have not yet announced measures to combat the spread of the virus; in fact, the three-part ODI series between India and South Africa, which will be played in Dharamshala (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Calcutta (March 18), goes ahead without any restrictions.

The franchisee has already been upset by a 50 per cent cut in the BCCI fund in the franchise playoff fund (from R50 ore to R25 ore), and increased expenditures of R1.4 crore in the season, paid to staging associations.

Niranjan Shah, former secretary of the BCCI and president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, said the association would be happy to host Mumbai Indians if needed. “The Coronavirus has not yet affected Gujarat. If offered, we will be happy to host matches in Rajkot. But it all depends on how the virus is affected,” he said.

A senior committee official said he was not considering playing the entire IPL without spectators so far. Efforts are being made to check if they can hold matches at alternative locations if a state refuses a permit.

An Rajasthan Royals official said, “We are not calling until we have received official coronavirus communication from BCCI.”

The stake is also R16,347.5 Crown Star India pays BCCI for the TV and digital rights of the league. An IPL cancellation would hit broadcasters worth R3000 kronor. Tournament postponement is also not possible given the cricket calendar, the unavailability of players abroad, and this is the World Cup year (October T20 is in Australia).

