Impeachment: Adam Schiff refers to founding fathers in the opening statement

House MP impeacher Adam Schiff will be accompanied on Wednesday by other democratic managers speaking to U.S. Capitol reporters before the second day of Senate President impeachment proceedings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Representative of the House’s democratic impeachment agency, Adam Schiff, goes close to the Senate Chamber on Wednesday before the start of the second day of impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

The Senate will deliver opening arguments from house-democratic managers on Wednesday who will explain their case against President Donald Trump. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell passed his rules on Tuesday. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

The indictment accuses the president of misusing his powers when he tries to pressurize Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son last year. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks Wednesday on the second day of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

President Donald Trump’s defense team – Jay Sekulow, Eric Hershmann, and Pat Cipollone – arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the second day of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

January 22 (UPI) – MP Adam Schiff urged the senators to act as impartial jurors when he made the opening statement of the Democrats in impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Schiff, one of several Democratic House managers who will bring the president’s case to trial, opened the second day after a late Tuesday evening.

“It is up to you to be the tribunal that Hamilton imagined,” Schiff quoted founding father Alexander Hamilton Federalist papers,

“It is up to you to show the American people and yourself that their trust, and that of the other founders, has been given rightly. The Constitution gives you the responsibility to act as an impartial jury, to institute a fair trial, and to weigh the evidence, regardless of you Whatever your party affiliation or vote in the previous or next election is our duty to the constitution and the rule of law. ”

Schiff, D-Calif., Accused Trump of cheating with his power and said that if he was not released from office, he would “permanently change the balance of power between government branches.”

“The president has shown that he believes he is above the law and despises reluctance,” he said.

The opening speeches began early Wednesday afternoon, a day after the senators had discussed the rules and timing of the process and finally rejected a number of Democratic amendments.

Democratic House managers have three days from Wednesday to discuss their opening arguments and present their case against Trump – which accuses the President of using his power to pressure Ukraine, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Examining son last year. Trump is also accused of hindering the House’s subsequent investigation.

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell passed rules of procedure on Tuesday that allowed both Democrats and White House lawyers to explain their case. Both sides have three days to complete their 24-hour opening dispute. The Wednesday session is expected to last until Wednesday night.

After both sides have made their arguments, the process will proceed to the interrogation phase, followed by a phase outside the preparatory phase – one of the most critical phases of the process, in which the senators will review various applications, such as how Senate Democrats fought for to do.

If the process continues and witnesses and new evidence are admitted, the Senate would carry out an evidence vote and testify for several days. A few days with final arguments, considerations, and a final judgment would then complete the process.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1auW9m_Oxbs (/ embed)