Impeachment makers rush to debunk Biden’s conspiracy theories

Representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), one of the directors of the House’s dismissal, targeted the conspiracy theories supported by the GOP around Burisma on the second opening day of the dismissal arguments on Thursday, dismantling a key allegation linking Joe Biden to the Ukrainian gas company on which board Hunter Biden was seated.

The early introduction of the theory into the arguments suggests that impeachment officials anticipate that the Trump defense team relies heavily on the validity of the Burisma conspiracy, among other things, for their own defense.

Trump has been indicted in part for his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into Burisma, among other matters.

The crux of the conspiracy theory is that Joe Biden abused his power as vice president to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma. Biden refused a US government loan to Ukraine on condition that the prosecutor be dismissed; Giuliani and others see this as evidence of corruption.

Relying on images of testimony from the public portion of the Chamber recall investigation and other documentary evidence, Representative Garcia demolished the theory, pointing out that the timetable does not match, that Biden pushed the prosecutor to dismiss because he was “US compliant”. political ”, and that the loan had to do with strengthening anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine. Hunter Biden had nothing to do with what had happened.

“Vice President Biden’s conduct was uniformly validated by witnesses to the House investigation who confirmed that his conduct was in accordance with American policy,” said Garcia. “Each witness who was questioned again about the allegations and said that Biden had nothing to do with it and that it was false. They testified that he did the right thing, and every witness who knew about the problem said that Vice President Biden was following official United States policy. “

To be fair, this is not a difficult theory to debunk: it was clear from the start that Burisma’s claims were absurd.

But as a trial strategy, this suggests that the House feels the need to quickly establish the madness of the allegations that Trump’s defense may present.