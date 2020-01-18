Impeachment: New documents link Devin Nunes with Lev Parnas

January 18 (UPI) – Parliament has released additional documents related to its impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump. This time MP Devin Nunes and a congressional candidate are linked to the negotiations in Ukraine.

The information comes from the third series of documents House Democrats released this week from Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American employee of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The house released the new treasure on Friday evening.

The documents include text messages between Derek Harvey, Nunes’ primary advisor, and Parnas, who appeared in 2019, apparently disclosing U.S. military aid to Ukraine and Trump’s desire that Ukraine meet its political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden investigates. Harvey also appears to provide Parnas Nunes’ phone number in the days before a House Intelligence Committee report said that Nunes, R-Calif., Had made a phone call to Parnas.

The House Democrats accuse Trump of withholding millions of military assistance – and a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky – from Ukraine in return for announcing the Biden investigation. An investigation into this allegation resulted in Parliament approving two impeachment proceedings against the President, including the disability of Congress.

In the embassies, Harvey and Parnas interviewed Ukrainian officials and met Giuliani at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. One of the planned meetings included former Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin, the former Vice President Joe Biden’s request for dismissal.

Trump and Giuliani both said they had encouraged Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. They accused Joe Biden of exerting pressure on Ukraine to fire Shokin, who was researching a company for which Hunter Biden was a board member.

Shokin’s successor, Attorney General Yuriy Lutsenko, told Bloomberg in May that the company’s investigation had begun before Hunter Biden joined the board and that he was not a specific target of the investigation.

Harvey and Parnas also discussed John Solomon, the former Hill columnist, who wrote articles criticizing former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. It was one of the biggest obstacles to Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens, and he remembered her in April.

Yovanovitch said she found Trump’s efforts to eradicate her undermined, dangerous, and unprecedented situation. The House Democrats believe that she was recalled after a smear campaign led by Giuliani.

The new set of documents also seemed to be showing efforts to surprise Yovanovitch. There are screenshots of the text exchange between Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde and a phone number in Belgium. The unknown person using the Belgian number tells Hyde where Yovanovitch is located.

“Nothing has changed, it’s still not moving. You checked again today,” the person wrote.

Parnas lawyers said he had made the documents available to the House investigators in response to a September summons. The House Democrats’ record released earlier this week contained 59 pages of communications describing a meeting between Giuliani and Zelensky and an attempt to oust Yovanovitch.

Parnas and his business partner Igor Furman were arrested on October 9 and charged with the conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud. They misrepresented the Federal Election Commission and falsified records as part of an alleged plan to “direct foreign money to US candidates.”