Impeachment proceedings against Trump: The president’s team of lawyers begins filing a defense case

Pirate ship cruise set for the maiden voyage on the Gasparilla
Storm Team 8 forecast: Today cooler and drier with lots of sunshine
Gasparilla 2020: what you need to know before you set off
Law enforcement is tight to keep Gasparilla safe in 2020
Fixed mortgage chaos
Veteran relieved after dangerous oak was removed from near his home
New medical marijuana pharmacy opened in Lutz
Politics by your side – January 19, 2020
The Gasparilla invasion is causing headaches for businesses and residents
Sarasota Beef ‘O Brady’s employee has tested positive for hepatitis A.
Path of Destruction: Polk County MPs investigate why the driver of the jeep lost control