Impeachment proceedings FOX2548 & WIProud

Posted on Jan 24, 2020 / 9:08 PM CST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 09:09 PM CST

HOUSE MANAGERS ARE NOW IN YOURS

THIRD DAY OF THE OPENING OF ARGUMENTS AS DEMOCRATS

PRESIDENT SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM THE OFFICE.

FOX NEWS correspondent LAUREN BLANCHARD is on Capitol Hill with the latest law enforcement.

ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF APPLICATION

TRY HOUSE MANAGERS WERE GIVEN 24 HOURS TO MAKE YOUR CASE.

TODAY THEY WERE CONTINUED UNDER 8 HOURS.

“The managers for the house of

The representatives still have seven hours and fifty-three minutes. “

HOUSE DEMOCRATS THAT COOPERATE THE THIRD AND LAST DAY OF ARGUMENT OPENING AND FOCUS ON THE SECOND ARTICLE OF FIGHT AGAINST: CONFLICT OBSTACLE.

“President Trump tried

cheat. He was caught. And then he worked hard to cover it up. “

AS THESE DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO CHECK FOR DOCUMENTS AND ESSENTIAL WITNESSES, CALL THE REPUBLICANS TO VOTE A RESOLUTION ON THE ISSUE OF SUBPOENAS.

“Become four Republicans

The senators, who are only four, take the opportunity to do their duty towards the

Constitution, in your country? “

MEANS SENATE REPUBLICAN

WORKS TO DEFENSE THE PRESIDENT.

SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM SAYS, PRESIDENT TRUMP’S APPLICATION TO UKRAINE TO EXAMINE THE BIDDERS, WAS BASED, DEFENSE DEMOCRATS THAT PROVIDE A LACK OF EVIDENCE.

“I’ll look at that if

that doesn’t make me a Russian agent. “

THE PRESIDENT SECONDED

HIS DEFENSE STARTS ON A SATURDAY

VALLEY. ”

STILL WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM SAYED THE PRESIDENT’S TEAM IS READY.

“He has a team of lawyers with decades of legal experience and then we have the truth on our side that he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitchell

MCCONNELL ANNOUNCES TOMORROW’S OPENING ARGUMENTS, WHICH BEGIN AT 10 AM EASTER.

YOU TAKE A BREAK ON SUNDAY

THE PRESIDENT’S LEGAL TEAM HAS MONDAY AND TUESDAY TO PACK THINGS

ABOVE.

On Capitol Hill, Lauren Blanchard,

FOX NEWS.