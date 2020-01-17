Impeachment proceedings go to the Senate

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 09:05 AM CST / Updated: Jan 17, 2020 / 09:05 AM CST

After an afternoon of ceremonies, the impeachment process is officially underway. But, as Fox News correspondent Lauren Blanchard explains from Washington, the real flesh of the process won’t come until next week.

Representative Adam Schiff said: “House managers are present and ready to present the impeachment articles.”

The impeachment process is officially underway – Judge John Roberts, who travels to the capital from the Supreme Court to swear in all 100 senators. “You will practice impartial justice according to the constitution and laws, so help God.”

Senate: “I do.”

The Senate then agreed to notify the President’s defense team of the start of the trial. However, the content of the process will not be released until next week when the managers and the defense put forward their arguments.

“The impeachment process today will be largely ceremonial, but soon our duty will be constitutional,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

“The hour of the house is over. Senate time is near,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

The managers marched through the capital a second time to read articles on Congress’s abuse of power and disability.

Just a few hours after the news was released, a government agency found that the White House had violated federal law when it withheld military aid from Ukraine. The White House calls the results “over-fulfillment”.

President Trump says: “Nothing has been done wrong. That was a perfect phone call. “

Democrats say this proves that more witnesses and documents are needed.

“The GAO, an independent bipartisan surveillance agency, highlights the importance of Mick Mulvaney as a witness,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The Senate will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. eastern. During the trial, the senators have to sit at their desks, no phones, no conversations. You are only working on impeachment.