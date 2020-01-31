Impeachment: Rep. Demings brings law and order to the company’s management team

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) are entering the Senate Chamber on Wednesday to continue the impeachment process against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Jan 30 (UPI) – Rep. Val Demings relies on her background as chief of police in Orlando, Florida, while performing her perhaps most important role as a property manager in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Currently, Demings is the only non-lawyer among the seven property managers involved in the trial in her second term as representative of Florida’s 10th congressional district.

But Demings still has experience with law and order. She was 27 years in the Orlando Police Department, the past four years as the first chief. She was also the second black leader of the group after her husband.

After retiring in 2011, the Mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer, encouraged her to apply for a job, a proposal that initially made fun of her.

“I laughed and said, ‘Mayor, no offense to you, but there is no way I can apply for public office,” she told the Washington Post. “I’m a little rough around the edges. It wouldn’t work for me. I mean what I say and what I mean.”

But she ran first to represent the 10th congressional district in 2012 in a race she lost to Republican Daniel Webster. She then ran for mayor of Orange County, but retired from the race in 2014.

After making the 10th district more democratic, the reallocation ran again in 2016 when it won its first of two terms.

As a member of the House Justice Committee, Demings has been involved in the investigation into Trump’s impeachment proceedings against Ukraine and hearings over Special Representative Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in Russian elections last year.

In a statement released after spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi appointed her property manager, Deming’s comparisons with the oaths she took when she became a police officer were compared to those she took at the beginning of her two terms.

“Different oaths, different times and different places, but each oath said that I would protect and defend the United States Constitution from all enemies, both at home and abroad,” she said.

“My oath was not an individual, a political party or institution. I was an oath to the United States Constitution. I have enforced the law and now I am writing the law and I know that no one is above them law.”

MP Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee – in which Demings was active – told the Washington Post, “She is an advocate of the law.”

“She understands right and wrong without being a lawyer.”

In her statement earlier this month, Demings said that she is dealing with Trump “by putting his personal interests above the interests of the nation – corrupting and deceiving our democracy – and being held accountable.”

Trump is charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction in his dealings with Ukraine last year. According to charges, the president used Congress-approved military aid and a possible visit to the White House to pressure Kiev and announce investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, a former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The second article says Trump interfered with the house’s impeachment investigation by refusing to cooperate and defrauding subpoenas to prevent government officials from testifying in the investigation.

Demings includes representatives from Jason Crow, Sylvia Garcia, Hakeem Jeffries and Zoe Lofgren, the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and the Chairman of the Justice Committee Jerrold Nadler. The team, along with Trump’s lawyers, ended the second day of impeachment questions on Thursday.