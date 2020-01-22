Impeachment: Senate decides; The GOP rejects the subpoena of witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell takes a short break to his office at the United States Capitol. The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin on Tuesday in Washington, DC. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

MEPs Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), two Democratic impeachment officials who will file the impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump in the Senate process, speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday before impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

Impeachment Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Will be accompanied by other managers on Tuesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

House impeacher, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Is going to a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday before impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts presides over impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate on Tuesday at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Courtesy of C-SPAN / UPI | Stock Photo

Senate Minority Chairman Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks to the media gathered in front of the Senate Chamber at the United States Capitol during a brief pause in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Washington, DC. Photo by Pete Marovich / UPI | Stock Photo

The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol on the first day of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

January 21 (UPI) – The Senate passed a resolution early Wednesday to set the rules for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after hours of controversial debate in which the Republicans had to thwart all Democrats’ attempts to summon witnesses ,

The resolution was adopted in a party turnout from 53 to 47 after more than twelve hours of debate that began on Tuesday and was drawn into the early hours of Wednesday when Republican Senate chairman McCccell, Kentucky, finally adjourned the chamber.

Each of the eleven amendments that Democrats proposed, including documents, records, and testimony, were shot from 53 to 47.

According to the resolution passed, House managers and White House lawyers will open their arguments on Wednesday afternoon. They each have 24 hours to stand up for and against impeachment within three days, instead of two as originally suggested by McConnell.

Senators then have 16 hours to write questions that Chief Justice John G. Roberts reads aloud so the page can respond.

The rules now set the stage for the impeachment proceedings against Trump, in which the president was charged last year with the abuse of power and obstruction of the judiciary in connection with his interactions with Ukraine.

The Senate initiated the trial against Trump on Tuesday, in which McConnell introduced a decision establishing the procedural rules.

McConnell then silently increased the amount of time each side will have to open disputes from 24 hours in two days to three. The language of the resolution has also changed the rules of evidence so that evidence can be allowed unless otherwise agreed.

New York Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer welcomed the changes in a short statement, claiming that McConnell’s postponement signals that Republican senators are gradually realizing “how unfair” his procedural rules are.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone opened the discussion by supporting McConnell’s resolution and saying Trump had done nothing wrong.

“We support this resolution. It is a fair way to proceed with this process,” said Cipollone. “It is a long time ago to start this process, and we are here today to do it.”

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., One of the House Democratic managers, urged the Senate to allow the Senators to convene witnesses and conduct a “fair trial”.

“Why should this process be different from everyone else? The short answer is that it shouldn’t be. But Chairman McConnell’s resolution would turn the process upside down,” he said.

As the process dragged on debates, it got violent when Democrats beat, accused or accused Republicans of taking part in a cover-up after the GOP rejected several of its amendments to get documents and testimony for weeks.

The Democrats sought testimony from Mick Mulvaney, his aide Robert Blair, and Office of Management Budget official Michael Duffey and former national security advisor John Bolton.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Justice Committee, chastised the Republicans and said that if they did not vote for a Bolton hearing, they would “vote for a cover-up.”

“Will this Senate do its duty and hear all the evidence, or will it slam this door and show that it is participating in a cover-up?” he asked.

Cipollone then asked Nadler to apologize to Trump, his family, the Senate, and the American people before Justice Roberts warned both sides “to remember equally that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body”.

McConnell had released the blueprint late Monday calling on House Democratic managers and Trump’s defense to get 24 hours of opening speeches.

McConnell said he will try to structure the process as former President Bill Clinton did in 1999, but the majority leader’s outline suggests that Republicans want to speed up the process.

Democrats criticized the plan, with Schumer saying it was an attempt to “hide Trump’s misconduct in the dark of the night” – and Schiff called it a “rigged” process.

“I think if we structure the process to promote our case, what’s going on is a cover-up,” said Schiff, chairman of the House Secret Service committee.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. “Senator McConnell’s resolution is a national shame on something as important as impeachment.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi held impeachment proceedings for three weeks to ensure that the process would be fair. Democrats said they wanted the trial to include key government witnesses and new evidence that has emerged since Trump’s impeachment process in mid-December.

The trial takes place six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. and lasts 4 or 5 hours a day until the end of the experiment. Both sides have announced that Tuesday’s meeting will continue for a long time.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who will lead the trial, was sworn in last week on the first official day of the trial. Each member of the Senate also took an impartial oath during the process.

Trump was in Switzerland on Tuesday, speaking at the World Economic Forum.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewWy_lWkLm0 (/ embed)