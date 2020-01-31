Impeachment: Senate votes against subpoena

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell from Kentucky returns to the Senate after a pause during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Friday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski / UPI | Stock Photo

January 31 (UPI) – The Senate voted between 51 and 49 on Friday for a motion to summon witnesses and documents in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Republicans Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney voted with the Democrats for the measure.

Immediately after the vote, the senators paused. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York described the outcome of the vote as a “great tragedy.”

“Unfortunately, America will remember the day when the Senate did not live up to its responsibilities when it turned away from the truth and followed a sham process,” he told reporters.

The voting result was a forgotten conclusion after Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced that she would vote against witnesses. You, Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Collins and Romney were seen as swing votes towards Friday.

The Senate closed the questioning phase of the process on Thursday and entered a phase on Friday in which all applications were examined.

At this stage, the Democrats hoped to persuade at least four GOP senators to join them and choose important witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“The house chose to send impeachment lawsuits that involve haste and mistakes,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I carefully examined the need for additional witnesses and documents to remedy the shortcomings of his trial, but I ultimately decided to vote against subpoena requests.”

Republicans are now expected to file an acquittal against Trump over both impeachment proceedings – Congress’s abuse of power and disability in relation to its dealings with Ukraine last year and subsequent house investigation.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said after the witnesses voted on Friday, the senators would determine how the rest of the process would continue.

“The senators will now consult with each other, with property managers, and with the president’s lawyer to determine the next steps as we prepare to complete the process in the coming days,” he said.

Democrats could try to lengthen the process with changes to force Republican senators into difficult political votes.

