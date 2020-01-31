Impeachment: Susan Collins should vote in favor of witnesses, Lamar Alexander against

January 30 (UPI) – Two Republicans who said they could join forces with the Democrats to allow witnesses to be impeached against President Donald Trump announced their intention on Thursday evening.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced that she would vote to allow witnesses to be impeached, while Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Would not.

“I believe hearing certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to present their arguments more fully and fairly, to resolve ambiguities and to provide additional clarity,” Collins wrote in a statement. “That is why I will vote for the request to have witnesses and documents summoned.”

Alexander said in a series of tweets that he believed the Trump case did not meet the “high bar for a criminal offense” in the constitution.

“The constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s vote, only for acts that are inappropriate,” wrote Alexander. “The question then is not whether the President did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do with what he did.”

R-Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski declined to announce her decision Thursday evening.

Democrats hope to get at least four Republican senators to vote, including witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

If the Democrats do not get the necessary votes, an application for acquittal of the president should quickly follow with a vote on Friday.

John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, declined on Thursday to read a question from Senator Rand Paul, citing the alleged informant whose complaint triggered the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Roberts, who heads the Senate impeachment process, is responsible for reading the senators’ individual questions to Trump’s legal team and the Democratic House managers. The Senate launched the two-day Question Time on Wednesday and asked 180 questions on Thursday.

“The chairman refused to read the question,” said Roberts, looking at Rand’s handwritten question.

Paul has repeatedly called for the identity of the whistleblower to be made known. The whistleblower, a member of the U.S. intelligence community, filed a complaint last July at the National Intelligence Director’s office over the July phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into and be against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Son Hunter Biden.

The complaint prompted the house to officially initiate an impeachment investigation and vote against Trump in December.

Paul left the Senate room after Roberts refused to read the question and tweeted about the judicial decision.

“My question was not about a whistleblower because I have no independent information about his identity. My question is about the actions of well-known Obama partisans within the (National Security Council) and domestic workers, and the way in which they are allegedly conspired before the impeachment process even started, “he wrote.

Trump’s lawyers used their time on Thursday to pitch for the president’s acquittal and reiterated their argument that impeachment should not take place in an election year.

“There are some in this room just a few days from making the Iowa caucuses,” said Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow. “So we’re not just discussing impeachment and possible removal of the President of the United States during the legislature – in the middle of the term.”

The property manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Meanwhile pointed out another procedure that affected the 2020 census. Justice Department attorney James Burnham told a federal judge Thursday that Congress could use his impeachment powers if he could not get the president to respond to a subpoena.

“You can’t come up with this stuff in the category,” Schiff said in the Senate Chamber to the laughter of a number of senators. “The judge says that if Congress can’t enforce its subpoenas, what remedy is there? And the Justice Department lawyer’s answer is impeachment.”

