Impeachment then and now, when the Senate was full of partiality

WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment process against Donald Trump is similar to that of Bill Clinton 21 years ago.

The Senate is unlikely to take the same route to get there.

The third impeachment lawsuit against a president in US history is expected to begin this week with a sharp partisan vote that deviates from the unanimous bipartisan record that set the tone at the beginning of Clinton’s trial.

It is now a different Senate, as the parties have changed in the past 20 years and have to seek less moderate consensus. Hyperpolarization has led to steps that were considered unthinkable in Clinton’s time, such as the end of Filibuster for Supreme Court candidates, a feeling that has now shifted to one of the Senate’s most serious constitutional responsibilities.

“In my opinion, politics has taken power,” said Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Whose 24-year career in the Senate is coming to an end this year.

“This is not unusual, to say the least, but it is just so far that the blanket of sympathy that we have always had about the Senate is being torn apart.”

Twenty-one years ago, Senate leaders Trent Lott (R-Miss.) And Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) Were able to start Clinton’s trial with 100-0 votes. A decision about the testimony, which led to a division of the partisans, came later.

“I was determined from the start – I didn’t want the Senate to lose its decency,” Lott recalled. “I wanted us to do it in a respectable way so that we could work again.”

Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, used the precedent of the Clinton trial resolution to unite his party, which operates according to rules that give it the edge. His resolution is expected to include a timetable for the opening of arguments and questions, but until later a decision to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

“If this unanimous two-party precedent was good enough for President Clinton, it should be our template for President Trump,” said McConnell. “Fair is fair.”

By dressing in the Clinton model, McConnell also opens himself and his Republicans to inconsistency charges – even obstruction – if they vote to block witnesses once Trump’s trial is underway.

Three of the remaining Senate moderators – Susan Collins, R-Maine, Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska – are already signaling that they want to hear from Bolton, who could offer explosive new revelations. It would only require another GOP vote to call Bolton a witness under the Senate rules.

“As I said from the start, I always believed that the model we used in the Clinton trial 20 years ago worked very well,” Collins said on Monday.

Democrats, led by New York Senator Chuck Schumer, say testimony is the only way to conduct a fair trial.

“When leader McConnell talks about precedents, he talks about witnesses,” said Schumer. “Plain and simple.”

The controversy over the Senate process is just one example of how the political past was exhumed, vote for vote and statement for explanation, as the parties fought Trump’s impeachment and abuse of Congress.

The Republicans last supported witnesses because they wanted to give the GOP lawmakers who are persecuting Clinton a fair chance. In Trump’s trial, the impulse to call witnesses comes from a core group of moderates, led by Collins, that gave McConnell and other GOP leaders plenty of leeway.

An obvious reason is the opinion of the voters. A Quinnipiac poll released on Monday showed that two-thirds of voters would welcome Bolton’s testimony, even many Republicans support the idea. About 7 out of 10 independent voters support the idea.

This feeling and the efforts of Collins, who has a long relationship with McConnell, largely silences the GOP Braggadocio when it comes to freezing witnesses.

Both McConnell and Schumer were in the Senate for the Clinton trial and fought on opposite sides when it came to testimony.

Twenty-one years ago, as a newly sworn senator, Schumer was determined to call witnesses like Monica Lewinsky. “This is not a fishing expedition to be carried out on the Senate floor,” he said.

Schumer also voted in 1999 for the unanimously adopted resolution that started the Clinton process.

The screenplay is similarly flipped for McConnell, who was committed to hearing witnesses like Lewinsky, the White House intern with whom Clinton had an extramarital relationship.

“It is not uncommon to have a witness in court. It is certainly not uncommon to have a witness in impeachment,” McConnell said to CNN’s “Larry King Live” in January 1999. “The property managers only asked three witnesses. I think it’s pretty humble. “

Now McConnell is not so sure and believes that it is not up to the Senate to support a house impeachment lawsuit he sees as “slapdash.”

Still, there are clear differences between the Clinton experience and the case surrounding Trump. Independent lawyer Kenneth Starr put the case together for Clinton’s impeachment and gave Congress a box of affidavits and evidence.

Trump’s actions against Ukraine, on the other hand, were not examined outside the political process. The White House instructed witnesses not to appear in front of the house and refused to hand over documents. This prompted the Democrats to approve an article against Trump for obstructing Congress.

Democrats say the Senate should use the power of impeachment to break Trump’s blockade.

“We know that certain key witnesses have not made statements and critical documents have been withheld,” said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.