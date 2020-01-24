Impeachment trial sees Adam Schiff, Dems face risks, limits to condemn Trump

WASHINGTON – Democratic House prosecutors argued on Thursday during the Donald Trump removal trial that the president had been swept away by a “completely false” theory of Ukraine pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani and which had led to his abuse of presidential power, then dismissal.

As Democrats pleaded their case a second day before skeptical Republican Senate jurors, they posted video footage of the country’s best FBI and homeland security officials, warning the public of the theory that it was the Ukraine, not Russia, which intervened in the 2016 elections.

“This is what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely false conspiracy theory pushed by the Kremlin,” said representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who heads the charge.

Trump is accused of seeking the investigation – and probing the political enemy Joe Biden and Biden’s son – for his own political gain while using military aid approved by Congress as leverage. Schiff said, “You can imagine what a danger this poses to this country.”

Trump faces Senate trial after House removed him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for investigations while refusing help from an American ally in war with border Russia. Trump faces a second indictment accusing him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the House.

The Republicans, tired of the long hours of procedure, defended Trump’s actions appropriately and called the process a political effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear as they try to convince not only restless senators, but an American public divided over the Republican President during an election year.

Democrats chaired Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday argued that Trump’s motives were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help them cheat in our election,” New York representative Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told senators. He said the country’s founders would be shocked. “The president’s conduct is bad. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

They mocked Trump’s claims that he had good reason to pressure Ukraine to investigate its political enemies.

It was Trump who committed a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Biden or other enemies of Trump, said representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas. There is “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden did something wrong in its dealings with Ukraine, the former judge said.

Trump, along with Giuliani, continued investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, sought clarification on the debunked theories of the nation guilty of election interference of 2016.

The president’s defense awaited his turn, which could take place on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend the two facts and refute what they said,” lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Capitol.

Before the day’s proceedings, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said the Democrats were making “admirable presentations”. But he said, “They basically have about an hour of presentation, and they gave it six times Tuesday and eight times yesterday. There just isn’t much new here.”

Chief Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here”.

But Schumer said Schiff had presented a compelling case for Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the plan to cover the charges, and many Republicans only hear it for the first time. He argued that they could not help being “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to initiate the recall process during an election year, the Democrats are now moving toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

Trump lambasted the proceedings in a tweet Thursday morning, declaring them “the most unfair and corrupt audience in the history of Congress!”

In the Iowa campaign, Biden said, “People are asking, ‘Will the president be stronger and harder to beat if he survives this? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must vote and “live with it in history”.

Each party has up to three days to present their case. After the attorneys for the House are finished, probably on Friday, the President’s lawyers will have until 24 hours. It is not known how long they will take, but the Trump team promises not only to defend the president, but to dismantle the Democrats’ affair. It is expected that the Senate will not take leave until Sunday and will travel next week.

After that, senators will have to consider whether or not they want to call witnesses.

Senators were released on Thursday to consider additional evidence presented by an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, who testified during the recall investigation. The Democrats said that the additional testimony, which is filed, strengthens their case of dismissal. A lawyer for Williams declined to comment.

It was difficult for the Democrats to hold the Chamber of Deputies. Most senators were seated at their desks all the time, as stated in the rules, although some stretched their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the room. Sometimes they yawned. The Republicans sometimes smiled discreetly.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. Four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

However, the strategy to increase the number of witnesses appeared to be almost complete. Republicans rejected Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Senators were likely to repeat the rejection next week, ruling out any possibility of further testimony.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.