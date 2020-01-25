Impeachment: Trump team targets Bidens on Day 5

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney Jay Sekulow (L) and White House attorney Pat Cipollone plan to spend about three hours on Saturday’s opening disputes. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate President Chuck Schumer speaks to the media on Friday during a break in the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate Chairman Mitch McConnell walks from his office to the Senate Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (R) goes for a walk in the US Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

January 25 (UPI) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to begin the opening phase of his impeachment proceedings against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son on Saturday.

The presentation will be led by Trump’s lawyers Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow. They have an earlier start than the previous days of the process – 10 a.m. EST.

It will also be a shorter day. Sekulow told reporters that he would speak two to three hours before the senators took a weekend break.

“We have three hours to solve the problem. In these three hours, we take the time that is appropriate and consider what the case will look like,” he said. “You’ll see the full presentation next week.”

Like the House’s democratic managers, Trump’s lawyer team will have 24 hours to make their arguments within a few days.

Trump faces two impeachment cases, with the House Democrats accusing him of abuse of power and Congress disability. It is said that he acted incorrectly when he asked the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden – Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election – and the son of the former Vice President, Hunter Biden.

Trump accused Joe Biden of wrongly requesting Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin to drive him out. Shokin had been investigating Burisma, an energy company where Hunter Biden was on the board.

Shokin’s successor, Attorney General Yuriy Lutsenko, told Bloomberg in May that the company’s investigation had begun before Hunter Biden joined the board and that he was not a specific target of the investigation.

However, Trump’s lawyer team is expected to spend part of his time in impeachment to explain the case against the Bidens.

“Believe me, you will find out about this problem,” Sekulow told reporters on Friday.

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s team believes Ukraine should be asked if it could justify the need to investigate the Bidens.

Trump’s team will continue their opening speech Monday and Tuesday before the polling phase begins mid-next week. Thereafter, the off-ramp phase will review applications, including White House applications to dismiss the case and applications to include witnesses.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WZrUlnxCn8 (/ embed)