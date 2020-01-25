Impeachment: Trump’s team of lawyers says he “did absolutely nothing wrong”

President Donald Trump’s defense team, Jay Sekulow, and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone enter the United States Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate President Chuck Schumer speaks to the media on Friday during a break in the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

The Democratic House impeachment officials are submitting documents to the Senate before the impeachment process against President Donald Trump continues in the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Talks to reporters on the Senate subway on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Enters the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

Republican Senate Chairman Mitch McConnell goes to his office on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | Stock Photo

January 25 (UPI) – President Donald Trump’s legal team spent about two hours on Saturday in his impeachment process, making their opening arguments, declaring his innocence, and accusing Democrats of attempting to overthrow the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Pat Cipollone started the presentation on Saturday at 10 a.m., an earlier start than on the previous negotiation days. Attorney Jay Sekulow and Deputy White House attorney Patrick Philbin and Michael Purpura also spoke on behalf of the President.

“The President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cipollone at the beginning of his speech.

He accused the Democrats of attempting to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election by deleting Trump. This would also change the outcome of the 2020 elections, he added.

“They are not only asking you to dismiss the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are asking President Trump to be removed from an election that will take place in about nine months,” said Cipollone.

“They are asking you to tear up all the ballots across the country on your own. Take that decision away from the American people.”

Cipollone also praised Trump’s “strong record of the conflict with Russia,” which numerous U.S. intelligence agencies and special agents, Robert Müller noted, tried to interfere in the 2016 elections.

During the trial, Purpura interviewed the two witnesses who expressed concern about the July 25 appeal in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to investigate the Bidens. He said Trump was responsible for foreign policy, not Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who said Trump undermined national security during his testimony before the House committees.

“Other witnesses were present on July 25th and had very different reactions than Lieutenant Colonel Vindman,” said Purpura.

He also questioned whether Zelensky believed he was being pressured to investigate the Bidens.

“There can be no threat without the person knowing that they are under threat,” said Purpura. “There can be no return without return.”

Meanwhile, Sekulov said the reluctance to provide military assistance to Ukraine is an example of a tactic that is often used by the government.

The negotiations on Saturday were very short than on the other days of the negotiations.

Like the House’s democratic managers, Trump’s lawyer team will have 24 hours to make their arguments within a few days. Cipollone said he doesn’t expect Trump’s team of lawyers to take advantage of the full 24 hours allotted to them.

Trump faces two impeachment cases, with the House Democrats accusing him of abuse of power and Congress disability. It is said that he acted incorrectly when he asked the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden – Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election – and the son of the former Vice President, Hunter Biden.

Trump accused Joe Biden of wrongly requesting Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin to drive him out. Shokin had been investigating Burisma, an energy company where Hunter Biden was on the board.

Shokin’s successor, Attorney General Yuriy Lutsenko, told Bloomberg in May that the company’s investigation had begun before Hunter Biden joined the board and that he was not a specific target of the investigation.

However, Trump’s lawyer team is expected to spend part of his time in impeachment to explain the case against the Bidens.

“Believe me, you will find out about this problem,” Sekulow told reporters on Friday.

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s team believes Ukraine should be asked if it could justify the need to investigate the Bidens.

Trump’s team will continue their opening speech Monday and Tuesday before the polling phase begins mid-next week. Thereafter, the off-ramp phase will review applications, including White House applications to dismiss the case and applications to include witnesses.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WZrUlnxCn8 (/ embed)