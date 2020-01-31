Impeachment vote: what happens if Trump is acquitted or convicted?

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial draws near, you may feel lost in partisan back and forth and headlines filled with jargon.

Here are some key questions to help Americans understand what the results of the impeachment trial could mean for the president and the country.

Why is the Senate holding a recall trial? When will he finally vote on the impeachment articles?

Right now, the Senate is in the middle of a trial, which is mandatory for all indictments under the Constitution.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, was sworn in by 100 senators who promised to “dispense fair justice in accordance with the Constitution and the laws”.

Senators acted as a jury in typical court proceedings. First, the directors of the house presented their case, and then the Trump defense team would have as much time to refute the charges.

Senators also vote on trial rules, such as whether or not the directors of the house can hear witnesses.

After all this, the Senate deliberates.

Once the decision has been made, the Senate meets in public hearing to vote on each indictment. Senators will stand one by one at their desks and will render their verdict, guilty or not guilty.

It takes a two-thirds vote of those present (67 out of 100 if everyone is there) to condemn and dismiss the president.

The timing of this final vote remains uncertain, although the trial appears to be nearing its end.

Will Trump be sentenced and removed from office?

Probably not.

Trump is most likely to be acquitted, which means he would not be removed from office and can continue to rule as usual.

The Senate is controlled by Republicans, with 53 seats, and no GOP senator has indicated that he will vote against Trump.

Some Republicans, such as Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, said they thought the president had abused his power, but did not think his actions had reached an unattainable level.

What happens if Trump is acquitted?

If acquitted, President Trump can continue to govern as usual.

While Trump is the third president to be indicted and Nixon resigned before his probable indictment, an acquittal would mean that no president in the history of the United States would be removed from office by impeachment.

However, President Nancy Pelosi hinted that the House could take further action against Trump if the Senate acquitted, ABC News reported.

Pelosi was asked if the House would attempt to compel former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the lower house if the Senate trial ends without his testimony.

“We will see what happens,” she said.

The impeachment lawsuit comes during an election year when Trump hopes to get a second term.

In response, the President presented himself as a victim.

“We have great Republicans and they don’t like it better than you do,” he said of the removal from a Michigan factory. “A very partisan situation.”

What Happens If Trump Is Sentenced?

In the unlikely event that the Senate condemns President Trump, the country would enter an unprecedented situation. Trump would be automatically removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence would become president.

It is not known how quickly the succession would occur, but the Constitution does not provide for any discrepancy between a vote in the Senate to convict and the new president coming to power.

Despite rumors on Facebook, a conviction would not give Trump the opportunity to run twice more. No one can be elected president three or more times: this is clearly stated in the Constitution.

However, this does not prevent a president from standing for election after a conviction for dismissal, and the conviction is not an automatic exclusion from office.

Why was Trump charged in the first place?

Trump was removed from the House last month on two counts, first of which he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing US-Ukrainian relations.

The charges against Trump, or articles of impeachment, are linked to his July phone call to the President of Ukraine, who he asked to investigate his 2020 political rival, Joe Biden. The Democrats said Trump had withheld U.S. military aid in return for this information.

The second impeachment article says that Trump then obstructed the House investigation in a way that threatened the country’s three-branch system of control and balance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

