[imperious-djokovic-marks-tsitsipas-as-potential-entire-world-no.one]



Tennis – ATP 500 – Dubai Tennis Championships – Dubai Duty No cost Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 29, 2020 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy soon after profitable the Final from Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who poses with the runners up trophy REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

March 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has what it will take to earn Grand Slam titles and develop into a future environment quantity a person, leading-ranked Novak Djokovic said following downing the Greek to win the Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday.

Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer have shared all Grand Slams concerning them considering that Stan Wawrinka gained at the 2016 US Open up and Tsitsipas has been marked as one of the several players capable of breaking that stranglehold in 2020.

The 21-year-outdated Greek has climbed to amount 6 in world rankings and finished the 2019 period by successful the ATP Finals crown.

Tsitsipas fell in the Dubai closing for the next straight time, having dropped to Federer in the title clash final yr.

“I love the reality that he is much more than just a tennis player and he’s always searching to find out from the practical experience and to understand one thing new about himself so he can strengthen, get better,” Djokovic said just after his six-three 6-four victory.

“That for me is a trait of a champion, of anyone that for guaranteed has a fantastic probable to be No. 1 of the earth and get Grand Slams and be a great ambassador of our activity. He by now is, but he has a excellent potential ahead of him, I’m absolutely sure.

“You go as a result of the approach of self-realization and learning, maturing, then being familiar with what’s excellent for you in everyday living, in your occupation. He’s a experienced guy currently. He’s really clever, pretty smart.”

Djokovic’s triumph was his fifth at the Dubai Tennis Championships and extended his unbeaten operate to 21. He has won 18 matches this time, lifting the ATP Cup with Serbia ahead of a document-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Djokovic has gained a profitable streak of at the very least 20 matches for the seventh time in his vocation and in the 2011 period he went 41- all through a 43-match profitable streak before losing in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

“One of the targets is to go unbeaten the whole time,” Djokovic claimed in an on-courtroom job interview in advance of bursting into laughter. “No, I’m kidding. I’m not kidding, in fact.”

His streak arrived tantalisingly close to an conclusion when he fought off three match details to get over Frenchman Gael Monfils in the semi-finals in Dubai.

“I’m hoping to embrace the second and appreciate the place I am,” he later on told reporters, clarifying he was not really serious about going unbeaten.

“I think this has been one particular of the best starts of all seasons I had in my vocation. I come to feel fantastic on the court.

“I’ve won a lot of matches now in a row. I’ll test to keep that run heading.”

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai Editing by Tom Hogue)