Implement data validation with Xamarin.Forms

In the software, data validation is a process that ensures the validity and integrity of user input and usually involves checking whether the data is in the correct format and contains an acceptable value. This Xamarin tutorial will show you how to implement it with Xamarin.Forms.

This article is an excerpt from the book Mastering Xamarin.Forms, Third Edition by Ed Snider. The book guides you through creating a simple app and explains at every step why you’re doing the things you do so that you acquire the skills you need to create your own high quality apps with Xamarin.Forms.

Types of data validation when developing mobile applications

When building apps, there are usually two types of validation: server-side and client-side. Both play an important role in the life cycle of an app’s data. Server-side validation is critical to security. Make sure that malicious data or code does not get into the server or back-end infrastructure. Client-side validation is usually more about usability than security. A mobile app should always check their data before sending it to a backend (e.g. a web API). The reasons for this can include the following:

To give the user real-time feedback on all problems instead of waiting for a response from the backend.

Support for storing data in offline scenarios where the backend is not available.

To avoid coding problems when sending the data to the backend.

Just as a back-end server should never assume that all incoming data has been checked by the client before it is received, a mobile app should never assume that the back-end does its own server-side check, even if this is good security practice is. For this reason, mobile apps should do as many client-side reviews as possible.

When you add validation to a mobile app, the actual validation logic can span some areas of the app architecture. It could be inserted directly into the UI code (the view level of a Model-View-ViewModel (MVVM) architecture), into the business logic or the controller code (the ViewModel level of an MVVM architecture) or even into the architecture are in the HTTP code. In most cases, when implementing the MVVM pattern, it makes most sense to include the validation in the ViewModels for the following reasons:

The validation rules can be checked if the individual properties of the ViewModel are changed.

The validation rules are often part of, or depend on, business logic that exists in the ViewModel.

Most importantly, the validation rules are implemented in the ViewModel so that they can be easily tested.

Add a basic validation ViewModel in Xamarin.Forms

Validation makes the most sense in the ViewModel. For this purpose, we first create a new base ViewModel, which provides some methods, properties and events at base level that can be used by ViewModels of the subclass. This new base view model is called BaseValidationViewModel and will subdivide the BaseViewModel into subclasses. An interface is also implemented that is called by the System.ComponentModel namespace. INotifyDataErrorInfo works similarly to INotifyPropertyChanged – there are some properties related to the errors that have occurred and an event in the event that the error status of a particular property changes.

Create a new class in the ViewModels folder name BaseValidationViewModel that subordinates BaseViewModel:

public class BaseValidationViewModel: BaseViewModel

{

public BaseValidationViewModel (INavService navService)

: base (navService)

{

}

}

2. Update BaseValidationViewModel to implement INotifyDataErrorInfo as follows:

public class BaseValidationViewModel: BaseViewModel,

INotifyDataErrorInfo

{

read-only IDictionary> _errors =

new dictionary> ();

public BaseValidationViewModel (INavService navService)

: base (navService)

{

}

public event EventHandler ErrorsChanged;

public bool HasErrors =>

_errors? .Any (x => x.Value? .Any () == true) == true;

public IEnumerable GetErrors (string propertyName)

{

if (string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace (propertyName))

{

return _errors.SelectMany (x => x.Value);

}

if (_errors.ContainsKey (propertyName)

&& _errors (propertyName) .Any ())

{

return _errors (propertyName);

}

return new List ();

}

}

3. In addition to implementing the required INotifyDataErrorInfo members – ErrorChanged, HasErrors and GetErrors () – we also need to add a method that does the actual checking of the ViewModel properties. This method requires a validation rule parameter in the form of a function and an error message that must be used if the validation rule fails. Add a protected method called Validate to BaseValidationViewModel as follows:

public class BaseValidationViewModel: BaseViewModel,

INotifyDataErrorInfo

{

// …

protected void Validate (function rule, string error,

(CallerMemberName) string propertyName = “”)

{

if (string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace (propertyName)) return;

if (_errors.ContainsKey (propertyName))

{

_errors.Remove (propertyName);

}

if (rule () == false)

{

_errors.Add (propertyName, new List {error});

}

OnPropertyChanged (nameof (HasErrors));

Error Changed? .Invoke (this,

new DataErrorsChangedEventArgs (propertyName));

}

}

If the Func validation rule returns false, the provided error message is added to a private list of errors used by HasErrors and GetErrors () associated with the particular property that called this Validate () method. Finally, the Validate () method calls the ErrorsChanged event with the name of the calling property, which is contained in the event arguments.

Now any ViewModel that needs to perform validation can form the BaseValidationViewModel subclass and call the Validate () method to check whether individual properties are valid.

In the next section, we’ll use BaseValidationViewModel to add validation to the new homepage and its supporting ViewModel.

Add validation to the new home page in Xamarin.Forms

In this section, we’ll add a simple client-side check to some input fields on the new input page.

First update NewEntryViewModel to define BaseValidationViewModel as a subclass instead of BaseViewModel.

public class NewEntryViewModel: BaseValidationViewModel

{

// …

}

Because BaseValidationViewModel subclassifies BaseViewModel, NewEntryViewModel can continue to use everything in BaseViewModel.

2. Next, add a call to Validate () in the property setter title that contains a validation rule that specifies that the field cannot be left blank:

public string title

{

get => _title;

to adjust

{

_title = value;

Validate (() =>! String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace (_title),

“Title must be given.”);

OnPropertyChanged ();

SaveCommand.ChangeCanExecute ();

}

3. Next, add a call to Validate () in the property set rating that contains a validation rule that specifies that the value of the field must be between 1 and 5:

public int rating

{

get => _rating;

to adjust

{

_rating = value;

Validate (() => _rating> = 1 && _rating

Note that we also added SaveCommand.ChangeCanExecute () to the setter. This is because we want to update SaveCommand’s canExecute value when this value changes, as it now affects the return value of CanSave (), which we will update in the next step.

4. Next, update CanSave () – the method used for the SaveCommand’s canExecute function – to prevent saving if the ViewModel contains errors:

bool CanSave () =>! string.IsNullOrWhitespace (Title) &&! HasErrors;

5. Finally, update the new input page to show any errors by marking the text color of the field in red:

// NewEntryPage.xaml:

// …

// NewEntryPage.xaml.cs:

using system;

using System.Collections.Generic;

using System.ComponentModel;

using System.Linq;

using Xamarin.Forms;

Using TripLog.ViewModels;

public subclass NewEntryPage: ContentPage

{

NewEntryViewModel ViewModel =>

BindingContext as NewEntryViewModel;

public NewEntryPage ()

{

Initialize component ();

BindingContextChanged + = Page BindingContextChanged;

BindingContext = new NewEntryViewModel ();

}

void Page BindingContextChanged (object sender, EventArgs e)

{

ViewModel.ErrorsChanged + = ViewModel_ErrorsChanged;

}

void ViewModel_ErrorsChanged (object sender,

DataErrorsChangedEventArgs e)

{

var propHasErrors = (ViewModel.GetErrors (e.PropertyName)

as a list)? Any () == true;

switch (e.PropertyName)

{

case nameof (ViewModel.Title):

title.LabelColor = propHasErrors

? Color.Red: Color.Black;

break;

case nameof (ViewModel.Rating):

rating.LabelColor = propHasErrors

? Color.Red: Color.Black;

break;

Default:

break;

}

}

}

When we start the app now, we see the following screenshots:

The TripLog page for new entries with client-side validation

Navigate to the new entry page and enter an invalid value in the Title or Rating field. The field name turns red and the Save button is deactivated. As soon as the error has been rectified, the field label color turns black again and the Save button is reactivated.

Learn more about developing mobile applications with Xamarin and the open source toolkit Xamarin.Forms with the third edition of Mastering Xamarin.Forms.

About Ed Snider

Ed Snider is a senior software developer, speaker, author and Microsoft MVP in the Washington DC / Northern Virginia region. He has a passion for mobile design and development and speaks regularly about the development of Xamarin and Windows apps in the community. Ed works at InfernoRed Technology, where he primarily works with customers and partners to develop mobile and media-oriented products for iOS, Android and Windows. He started working with .NET in 2005 when .NET 2.0 came out and has been developing mobile apps with .NET since 2011. Ed was awarded the Xamarin MVP in 2015 and the Microsoft MVP in 2017.

Find him on Twitter: @edsnider