March 14, 1931 Alam Ara, The first Indian film to be released is the first to speak. It is a historical film, especially because of the pioneering efforts of those who made it. There is no soundproof stage, the film had to be shot almost all night long when noise from nearby railway lines was minimal; the actors sang their own songs with live music; and large, clunky microphones were hidden near the actors so they could record sound. The great tragedy of the film, however, is that it is forever lost, because not a single print of the first film ever made in India has been preserved.

It’s not just a problem Alam Ara, India has a poor track record of preserving most heritage films. According to experts, more than 1500 silent films have been shot in India, of which only about five are in the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). The state of regional films is even worse. Out of over 100 films made during the silent era of the former Madras, it is believed that there is only one left.

India has a rich film tradition and the loss of archives is not only a loss of image but also an age of culture and history. Movies are more than just fun; they are a record of our culture, a testimony to the evolution of society, and sometimes even time capsules of our history. Archiving is one of the most important ways of preserving our history and heritage – not just for future generations to enjoy old movies, but to learn from what has already been built; for we can look to the future only by standing on the shoulders of giants.

