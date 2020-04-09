Important issues to be solved in the search for coronavirus therapy

Happy Thursday, readers.

A week has passed since the first edition of The Capsule [formerly known as Brainstorm Health Daily]. It feels like a few years if you believe in a calendar.

During the coronavirus pandemic that caused catastrophic human suffering, the heads of our population are spinning. Close monitoring of the science underlying COVID-19 drug development has become increasingly essential.

Given the basic facts that are not yet fully understood, the science is quite complex.

Unknown key: What makes it so deadly for certain people about this particular coronavirus strain? This is an issue that determines exactly which type of treatment, including antivirals, antibodies, and other drugs, is most effective in treating sick patients.

Viruses have many opportunities to cause serious damage to the human body. They can destroy our cellular machinery. They can also change our own biological defense mechanisms against us.

“Immune reactions can be a serious cause,” Geoff Porges, director of treatment at SVB Leerink, told Fortune.

In that case, drugs that attack the virus directly may not be as effective because they do not address the issue of the immune response. Other types of treatment may actually exacerbate the disease by activating an even more extreme immune response.

Again, all of this work is still in its infancy. Creating new treatments is tricky even in the most stable times. Reaching a market-approved therapy from an experimental molecule can take over 10 years.

As the crisis has caused serious problems, regulators are speeding the process by reducing tapes, and pharma companies are scrutinizing existing treatment libraries to determine which treatments will help them fight the best. I needed to determine.

The first data to prove which drugs are most effective will be in the coming months. We will keep an eye on.

Read this week’s news and see you next week.

