[important-kern-county-election-formal-retires-a-7-days-forward-of-election-day]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Assistant Registrar of Voters Jackie St. George has retired a lot less than a week in advance of election day, in accordance to Mary Bedard, Registrar of Voters.

With the news, the elections business is kicking into significant gear. According to Bedard, she does not foresee any troubles on election working day.

Considering the fact that 2019, 4 election officers have retired or remaining the place of work. Bedard suggests they have been making ready for those people departures considering that 2015, together with that of St. George. It is unclear if the specific date was predicted so near to election working day.

They have brought in thousands of volunteers to aid assist in the approach.

17’s Nicole Gitzke will have far more at 17Information at 5.