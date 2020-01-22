Important things to look out for when the coronavirus outbreak occurs

As the corona virus outbreak continues in China, important questions remain about the nature of the virus and how quickly and easily it can spread between people.

Here is a look at some of the potentially serious twists and turns of the outbreak.

Persistent transfer from person to person

Human to human transmission is the spread of a disease from an infected patient to an uninfected person.

There are two types of this transfer: limited and sustainable.

Limited human-to-human transmission occurs when there is close contact between those who have the virus and those who don’t, especially with family members, but is usually limited to a small number of people before they follow the course.

Persistent transmission is characterized by the World Health Organization as a disease that can easily be transmitted from one person to another in the population.

“It is now clear from the latest information that there is at least some human-to-human transmission. Infections among health workers reinforce the evidence for this,” the WHO said in China Monday.

“In addition, information on newly reported infections suggests that there may now be a long-term human-to-human transmission. However, we still need more analysis of the epidemiological data to understand the full extent of human-to-human transmission.”

WHO officials will convene an emergency committee in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a public health crisis of international importance and to discuss what recommendations should be made to manage it.

“The main issues here are what is the extent of human-to-human transmission and how easy is human-to-human transmission?” said Isaac Bogoch, specialist in infectious diseases at the General Hospital in Toronto.

“That will be a factor in how widespread this eventually becomes.”

Bogoch said another important question is the number of people who became infected and became seriously ill compared to those who only had mild symptoms.

“We have heard about some serious cases and we have heard about the deaths from this infection,” he said.

“But it would be nice to find out more about which part of the people gets seriously ill, which part of the people needs hospitalization and which part of the people has little to no symptoms.”

Mutation of the virus

Health officials will also be watching closely to see if the virus changes as the outbreak continues, Dr. said. Kamran Khan, physician and scientist in infectious diseases at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

“Viruses evolve and mutate, and they can adopt new attributes and traits that make them easier to transfer or make them more deadly,” he said.

“The reality is that the longer it is there, the more it will evolve.”

Dr. Allison McGeer, specialist in infectious diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, said that if the corona virus mutates into something more contagious, it would be a “major concern”, similar to the way SARS evolved.

McGeer said the first clusters of patients infected with SARS in early 2003 were associated with open-air markets in China, as with the current corona virus outbreak, with limited person-to-person transmission.

“Then, in the course of the following months, the virus evolved into a virus that was more transmissible from person to person, but more transmissible from person to person when people were seriously ill,” she said.

“If that process repeats itself and the virus changes, we might move from one problem to the next. So far that’s not what it seemed, but I don’t think you can be sure.” “

McGeer added that there have not been many reports of transmission to health professionals, apart from the 15 reported cases of medical personnel in Wuhan, which she said are concerned about the virus’s potential for change.

“They must have been in contact with health professionals after the first cases in December, they saw no transmission and now they have found transmission,” she said.

“It is a concern that this is a virus that is changing and if it is a virus that is changing, then that is a whole new set of problems. We can do nothing but wait to know what will happen “

Possibility of a ‘super spreader’

Another concern is the possibility of a ‘super-spreader’, a highly contagious patient who can spread the disease disproportionately to other people.

The US Centers for Disease Control said super-spread events were “crucial” in spreading SARS worldwide in 2003. They defined super-spread as transmission to at least eight people.

One super-spreading event was identified early in the Beijing epidemic, where a patient with onset of SARS two months after hospitalization was the source for transfer to 76 patients, including 12 health professionals and several hospital visitors.

Prof. Gabriel M. Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that the “critical problem” in controlling a coronavirus epidemic is to ensure that super spreading events are controlled quickly.

“It is absolutely crucial that public health authorities recognize a super-spreading event at the very first stages,” he said during media availability. “Before it goes absolutely explosive.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of the emerging WHO disease unit, said the possibility of a super-distributor for health officials around the world is important.

“There is also the possibility of super-spreading events. The global community is very familiar with (what) happened to SARS in the past and this is something that is on our radar,” she said during a press conference Tuesday.

“That is possible, and what we need to prepare for.”

Khan, who is also the founder and CEO of the BlueDot company that uses data to study how infectious diseases spread throughout the world, said outbreaks are like fires and infected individuals like embers.

“They can land in one location where they happen to cause a major outbreak, and it may have to do with a super-spreading event,” he said.

“A super-spreading event does not mean that it is limited to the epicenter in Wuhan; it can catalyze multiple new epicentres.”