Impressionable Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

The Fish Moon emphasizes the highly influenceable nature of people. Do not doubt that you have influence. It feels substantial in some circles and non-consistent in others, but doesn’t let scales discourage you. You are a neuron who shoots in the group spirit of the world, who does not think the same without you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Changing only one thing in a room changes the energy there. You will use this to your advantage and influence the environment in interesting ways while you try to change the pattern there.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). They do not always feel your feelings or laughter in the right places, because you are one step ahead. Do not worry; they will catch up. In the meantime, continue to set the tempo and tone as if it were your job. It’s a little bit.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). There was a chaotic element that actively blocked you out of your life. Over the years you have learned to do this, so that you no longer realize that it is a choice, although you have a different perspective on it today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You may feel that you have slipped in the area of ​​self-control. It’s like you don’t want to follow your own instructions. Start small. Tell yourself to get up. Reach it. Then go for something bigger.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Take a break from the effort of relationships. You don’t have to do anything more than being open to love in its many forms, and it will come to you just as you need it most.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You enter a new scene. Being new to a situation is an opportunity to present yourself in any way you want to feel seen. Use your right to experiment. You can be who you want to be.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You may like a person very much and still realize that you are somehow not at your best around that person. Pay attention and try to spend more time with the people that make you feel more than you were, not less.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). The ways involved in correspondence will have a major impact on the outcome. Which salutation should you use? Do you have to cuddle or shake hands? When the small details touch the right tone, the relationship sings.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). There are so many demands from you today, and you will be just as capable as you are. Make a list and check it twice so that nothing falls through the cracks.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). When the days are shorter and colder, it is a bigger challenge to supplement your energy with time in the sun, but catching a few rays and catching some fresh air is crucial for your well-being.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Aristotle suggested: “All knowledge seems to be educational and what is known is learnable.” Maybe stay at the intersection of the most teachable and the most worthy of giving.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Problems, like many other goods that are available for borrowing, raise interest. And so, successfully staying away from anything that looks like drama, you will save more energy than you think.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 3). Before the end of the year you will be free of a burden or narrowing, and as a result there will be a short silence and a long creative run in which you merge and develop your talent in the stratosphere. You come across a secret and have the option to share or save it. A special relationship will be a source of joy. Libra and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 8, 35, 42 and 37.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “A clairvoyant told me that I could marry a Scorpio man. I have heard that some people can see the sign of a person just by looking. What does my Scorpio man look like? ”

I hope you approach your search for a marriage partner with frivolity, humor and an open mind. Your dream boy might be a Scorpio, but to exclude the rest of the population would be stupid, right? That said, there are physical characteristics that tend to run in specific characters. Not all people of a certain sign necessarily look like their sign, just like people from the same family sometimes don’t look the same. The rising sign of a person is in fact usually a stronger indication of physical appearance. Characteristics that are classically attributed to Scorpio are power and intensity with penetrating eyes (sometimes unpleasant). Despite this intensity, Scorpio also has this eerie ability to go on as you please. Scorpio has a classic good poker face and can evoke or hide emotions as required for the ‘game’. Scorpio often closely resembles classical and primarily desired functions that belong to a specific gender.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Amanda Seyfried started her career as a child model and soon worked in soap operas, followed by prime-time television and film parts such as the daughter of Meryl Streep on the screen, “Sophie”, in the star-studded film musical “Mamma Mia! ‘Seyfried has five luminaires in the fiery Sagittarius station and an entertainment-focused Leo moon feeds that burning passion to succeed.

