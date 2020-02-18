[impressive-females:-sharon-bush]

As we head

into Countrywide Women’s Month in March, KGET and Dignity Wellbeing are honoring

outstanding gals creating distinctions in our neighborhood. This week we satisfy a woman

who has been doing work for fifty furthermore several years on many boards and charities

across Kern County, but not for a paycheck.

Sharon Bush

is a occupation volunteer. Following possessing small children she still left her job as a nurse but

she didn’t gradual down.

“My quite to start with, 50 a long time back, was the Medical Modern society Auxiliary. It was doctors’ wives who had an group and we raised money for nursing scholarships and we had a fundraiser it was called the Nightingale Ball,” explained Bush.

The record of

assignments she’s worked on reads like a rundown of the largest charitable gatherings

in Kern County.

She was section

of the board that commenced relay for existence. As a board member for the Victim Witness

Auxiliary, she assisted start off the fog operate.

Sharon

volunteered for numerous leads to. From the good smokeout to junior league. Serving

as a hospice volunteer, assisting with the Buck Owen’s golf event, and

volunteering at the Heart Affiliation just to identify a few.

We asked her

if she knows the phrase “no.”

“You know

what? I didn’t used to,” mentioned Bush. “But I do now simply because of my grandchildren. I

really don’t have as substantially time and energy. I’m gonna be 77.”

These times

you are far more most likely to uncover her with those grandkids and her fun-loving relatives

than at a charity ball. But even as she says she’s slowing down, she’s using

on perhaps her most bold project however with the close friends of Mercy Basis.

“We are in

the middle of our huge money campaign to develop a new tower for the southwest

hospital,” mentioned Bush. “It’s sorely desired. As you know, the populace development

on this aspect of city is crazy. The inhabitants is getting old and we need to have a new

hospital.”

Their lofty

purpose? Elevate twelve-and-a-fifty percent million dollars. When we achieved, Sharon was psyched

to share they had strike five million.

“I

usually preferred to do the job for an business I believed in,” mentioned Bush. ”My

pals know when I simply call, I could possibly be inquiring for some thing.”

But they

nevertheless respond to, and this is most likely why.

“If I’m

out asking my buddies and local community to do a little something, I feel like I have to have to have

contributed first,” stated Bush.

And she’s

contributed a great deal by way of these five decades of local community services. But perhaps

the major legacy she’ll depart will be this:

“I’m

not gonna be listed here forever. We are passing this onto our youngsters and their small children,”

said Bush.

