[impressive-gals:-arlene-aninion]

In honor of Countrywide Women’s Thirty day period in March, KGET and Dignity Well being are teaming up to honor extraordinary ladies. Four finalists had been picked out from dozens of nominations. This morning we introduce you to our 3rd finalist – a woman whose legacy is inevitably connected to a beloved group member.

You probably know the confront of David Marcus or have at least heard his story. David was a unique demands community member who died late previous yr from cancer. For a long time he influenced the neighborhood with his relentless positivity. He was affectionately recognised as Mr. Bakersfield.

Arlene Aninion realized him as her brother.

David came to live with Arlene’s loved ones in 1990. With their mothers and fathers living out of point out David leaned on Arlene and Arlene learned from him.

“He unquestionably taught me a ton,” stated Aninion. “We get in a problem where by we’re performing and boosting a family members, we’re generally in a hurry, we often have to deliver. He’d gradual me down. He explained, ‘you have to have to sit and listen, listen to what I’m chatting about.’

“God commands us to be gradual to converse and brief to listen and my brother did the identical issue. Just hear,” reported Aninion. “I’ve acquired to set that into my day to day lifetime.”

She usually takes that frame of mind into her do the job now with Honor Flight Kern County and the scholarship basis she formed in David’s honor.

At the conclusion of the university calendar year Arlene hopes they’ll be able to award at minimum 6 $1,00 scholarships with aim on folks with a optimistic character and students with special wants in honor of her beloved brother – their legacies and lives, eternally entwined.

