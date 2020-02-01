Imprisoned veterans help sort books for the early learning initiative

U.S. Air Force veteran Martez English remembers being a keen reader as a child thanks to the Book It program, which rewarded him with a free pan pizza for reading a certain number of books.

With a library card that gave him a wealth of reading options, he estimates that he has made a profit of about 50 pan pizzas with his reading options.

English, an inmate in Gwinnett County Jail, Georgia, and a member of the Veterans Unit, says he still likes reading. He said he worked through the “Maze Runner” series.

English said it was “a little surprising” to hear from Ellen Gerstein, executive director of the Gwinnett Coalition, that 52% of the students who started kindergarten in Gwinnett County were not prepared to read.

“I think if we give something back it will help the church and the children,” said English.

This passion for reading prompted him to voluntarily donate books for G.R.E.A.T. collect by Gwinnett Coalition. Little Minds book exchange project. The members of The Barracks department sorted approximately 5,000 books into individual stacks of 50 books for filing on the book exchanges when they are eventually installed across Gwinnett County.

Last month, MPs donated over £ 2,000 to G.R.E.A.T. loaded and transported. Little Minds to Gwinnett County Prison. Katie Gill, G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds program director said Wednesday’s voluntary participation for the barracks is an example of a potentially ongoing partnership between the Gwinnett Coalition and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

“The partnership came about because it would be a good nonprofit project for (inmates) to volunteer for,” said Gill.

Through community volunteers and partnerships with public schools in Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Coalition has built 148 exchanges and set up around 100. Gill said G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is looking for stewards – local companies and organizations – to take care of the exchange of books. They are placed in public places in Gwinnett County where children without books can take them to read. At some point the exchanges will have a take-one-leave-one policy. She also wants to collect more book donations.

The barracks in Gwinnett County Jail were founded in November 2019 as a 70-bed unit to support specially arrested veterans. The goal is to help inmates make a successful transition back into the community. English said his experience in the Barracks unit had conveyed a sense of community and fraternity within the walls of the Gwinnett County Jail.

“We take good men with us and put them in a better place so that they are the best they can be when they get out,” said English.

The Barracks program was developed to provide therapeutic services to imprisoned veterans to deal with emotional and physical trauma related to military service that can lead to serious risks such as substance abuse, alcoholism and mental health problems.

“Military service should always be remembered,” said deputy chief Lou Solis. “We are determined to help these veterans get their lives in order by developing a program that provides them with resources to increase the likelihood that they will not return to prison after their release.” This program benefits much more than the inmates who participate. Our entire community benefits when these veterans receive the help they need to put their lives back in order. “

As G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is evolving and adding new partners every week. Gill is excited about the enthusiasm of external organizations such as the sheriff department to push the project forward.

“It’s amazing that everyone is on board from top to bottom,” said Gill.