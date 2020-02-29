Improve the form and fall Ross Barkley – How Chelsea should really line-up towards Bournemouth as Blues look to bounce back again

Chelsea journey to Bournemouth on Saturday searching to bounce back from their three- humiliation to Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Blues ended up outclassed by a team who ended up merely far better in all departments, but Blues boss Frank Lampard is aware of his aspect should wipe the end result from their procedure as they seem to qualify for future season’s Champions League.

Getty Photographs – Getty Chelsea will be hoping to bounce again against Bournemouth

As it stands, Chelsea are at this time a few points apparent of Person United in fifth and they confront a Bournemouth side who are on a bad run of sort.

In comparison to the latest seasons, the Cherries have had a marketing campaign to ignore and they deal with the west Londoners off the again of three defeats in their last five matches.

But how really should Chelsea line up for their clash on the south coast? talkSPORT.com has supplied its verdict…

Tony Cascarino suggests he is ‘not convinced’ by Frank Lampard’s management following Bayern Munich defeat

Lampard will be devoid of N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman carries on to recuperate from an adductor harm.

Kante was sorely missed in the Bayern defeat as Chelsea had been overrun in midfield by the excellent Thiago and Joshua Kimmich.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could return to the starting off XI following months on the sidelines but the match will likely occur also before long for the Englishman, who will not be rushed again by Lampard.

AFP or licensors Alonso could be dropped for the stop by to Bournemouth

The Blues boss will most probably return to utilizing 4 at the back again for the match as he seeks to attack Bournemouth from the off.

Willy Caballero will go on in purpose just after earning a collection of stops to retain Bayern at bay, while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will pair up as the central defenders in front of him.

Cesar Azpilicueta will return to remaining-back, with Reece James occupying the other flank.

AFP or licensors Willian may perhaps return to the fold for Chelsea

In front of the back again line, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will again be applied in midfield, but Ross Barkley will be dropped to the bench following an uninspiring general performance against Bayern.

Mason Mount, Willian and Pedro will all get a run out, with Tammy Abraham need to be recalled to the line-up for the south coast clash in put of Olivier Giroud.

Have a appear at the line-up in whole below…