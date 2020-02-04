Imran Khan ends two-day visit to Malaysia | Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference on February 4, 2020 in Putrajaya. – Bernama picture

SEPANG, February 4 – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ended his two-day working visit to Malaysia, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was held to discuss bilateral relations.

He left Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Thailand at 4:20 p.m.

Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu was also present at the airport to send Imran Khan and his delegation as Minister and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah present.

The Pakistani High Commissioner for Malaysia, Amna Baloch, was also present.

Imran Khan arrived in Malaysia last night as part of his two-day working visit.

It is the second visit of the former cricket star to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018. – Benrama