Imran Khan strikes mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $ 1.7 million in aid – India news

India, which pledged $ 10 million last month to help other South Asian states fight the Covid-19 pandemic, has already delivered medicines and other aid materials worth $ 1.7 million, people familiar with the developments for the Hindustan Times said .

India used its Saarc Covid-19 emergency fund to send medicines, medical supplies and machinery to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. This $ 1.7 million does not include the transportation of freight, which in some sectors has been translated into 2-3 times the value of ancillary material as charter flights from New Delhi to quickly reach the material to its destination.

Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, another regional leader who has started to fulfill his $ 1.5 million pledge, sent a shipment of relief material to the Maldives this week.

However, there was no word from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, he pledged three million dollars after delaying 25 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference of the Heads of Government of the South Asian Association for the countries of the Regional Cooperation on March 15 suggested voluntary contributions to help others in the region.

Prime Minister Modi, when proposing the fund, pledged to spend $ 10 million, then Sri Lanka ($ 5 million) and then Bangladesh ($ 1.5 million). Everyone on the team except Pakistan has a solid commitment of $ 18.8 million.

Imran Khan has given up on videoconference. Islamabad was instead represented by its Health Minister Zafar Mirza.

Zafar Mirza, whose appearance as Pakistan’s key man in combating the coronavirus pandemic recently met with sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, also created confusion at the March 15 conference in Saarac when he raised Kashmir at this hearing.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later explained, the idea of ​​setting up a fund was for each country to set aside a certain amount of money that they would spend to help each other.

“It is up to each SAARC member state to decide on the timing, manner and implementation of its obligations under the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anurag Srivastava.

Pakistan’s commitment to spend $ 3 million on other countries followed the goal of channeling their fund through the Kathmandu-based SAARC Secretariat.

Diplomats based at the SAARC secretariat in Kathmandu and other officials told the Hindustan Times that they had not received information from Islamabad on how Pakistan would channel one dollar in an effort to cushion the coronavirus.

“Maybe Islamabad is still waiting for ways to distribute the elaboration of the SAARC secretariat,” said a senior Kathmandu-based official, stupidly.

The official also confirmed that “there were no such modalities, for which Pakistan requested a fund, and no such formal funds needed to be created.”

It is not clear why Pakistan has not committed itself. But Pakistan is in a precarious financial situation due to the pandemic. Khan issued a video appeal this week asking the international community to ease debt to developing countries.

For its part, New Delhi delivered tablets of hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, active pharmaceutical ingredients, personal protective equipment, ventilators and masks to the Saarca countries. Officials recall that Prime Minister Modi had insisted that the first countries receiving medical supplies be Saarc, then the Indo-Pacific except other countries in urgent need of medicines

Bangladesh is so far the only other Saarland state to help a neighbor. On April 15, Bangladesh sent a ship carrying 100 tonnes of food and medical supplies to the Maldives.

According to available data, Bangladesh has delivered 20,000 personal protective equipment, 900 glasses, 5,000 hand sanitizers and 80 tonnes of food and essential medicines to the Maldives.

Bangladesh also supplied 12,000 hand cleaners to the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan.

