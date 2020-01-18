In 1975, Maroon 5 tried to call for similar works of art

American pop group Maroon 5 were roasted on Twitter after jokingly trying to call The 1975 for supposedly copying ~ vintage ~ album art that most of us have never seen before.

“Hey @ the1975, are you big Kara’s Flowers fans?” The Maroon 5 account tweeted, followed by a photo of a random album by a band called Kara’s flowers,

Basically, Maroon 5 are convinced that the advertising graphics for Me & You Together Song are inspired by Kara’s 1997 album The Fourth World.

Kara’s Flowers vs The 1975

For everyone out there who is not a die-hard M5 fan, they played under the name Kara’s Flowers until 2001. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick founded Kara’s Flowers in 1994, but reappeared as Maroon 5 in the early 00s after they were struck from their record label.

Like many of us who had no idea who Kara’s Flowers was, The 1975 Frontman Matt Healy joyfully responded to the subtle excavation with a compliment.

“I don’t know what the hell that is, but I love this song about being in a phone booth or whatever it is,” Healy replied, referring to the 2012 Payphone song Wiz Khalifa,

I don’t know what the hell that is, but I love this song about being in a phone booth or whatever it is, https://t.co/AnolXScieJ

– ???????? (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

To begin with, these albums don’t look nearly similar. But that’s not the only thing that got fans to respond to the feud.

Many Twitter users quickly pointed out that the black background with bright splashes of color has absolutely died.

My name is Chelle Rae cried and asked, “Who best wore it?”

Well that’s awkward … one of us will have to change ???????? #whoworeitbest #whatever pic.twitter.com/52XuqzU1n1

– Hot Chelle Rae (@HotChelleRae) January 18, 2020

Others thought it was more reminiscent of that Beastie Boysor even early Windows 92 and XP.

No. Probably huge #beastieboys fans who… pic.twitter.com/IQCC0eaixK

– jcdaniels (@jCdaniels) January 18, 2020

Hey @Truman_Black you big Windows 1992 fans? pic.twitter.com/XTknZKjsiS

– domcorleone (@_dom_corleone_) January 18, 2020

Waiting for Microsoft to get involved like … pic.twitter.com/l1qtGAYePS

– JT ???? (@JtTwiz) January 18, 2020

Wow, whoever knew the famous pop band Maroon 5 not only invented terrible music, but also invented colors!

– Mr. Fight (@MccallumMiller) January 17, 2020

Image:

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

