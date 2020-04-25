“In 2020, that’s what we’re still facing.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms received a racist text message in response to criticism of Georgia’s partial reopening of the Cronavirus epidemic.

Ms. Batmus, a Democrat, is a clear critic of Georgia Governor Brian Camp’s decision to reopen parts of the state’s economy.

Mr Camp has allowed businesses, including hairdressers, gyms and nail salons, to reopen on Fridays and allow the government to take action to avoid social unrest.

The mayor called on residents to stay indoors despite the restrictions, adding that the government “has not yet left the forest.”

Earlier this week, Ms. Botomes said: “I have been searching my heart and soul for this case and I am losing money because of what the governor is relying on.

“You have to live to fight another day, and you have to be able to be in the middle of life to recover.”

On Wednesday, the mayor revealed that he had received a racist text message while he was with his daughter.

The message reads: “N —–, just turn off and open ATLANTA!”

The mayor posted a photo of the message in a loud voice, adding, “I received this message over the phone when I saw my daughter looking over my shoulder. I am praying for you.

“” Honesty of conscience or honest ignorance. “. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

According to CNN, the mayor’s 12-year-old son received the same racist message.

Ms. Batumas told MSNBC on Friday that the text “does not frighten me, but it saddens me that in 2020 this is what we are still facing in the United States.”

Ms. Bottoms told CNN that despite receiving the message, she continues to do what is best for the city’s residents.

We are not cowards. Cowards are not nominated for office. “

Google’s dedicated coronavirus page shows that Georgia has been confirmed out of 21,102 cases and has had at least 846 deaths.

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, 889,661 people have gone national, positive for coronary artery bypass grafting. The death toll has risen to at least 50,890.

